Eric Bowman | March 20, 2023 9:36 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: People on the Road
The open road – it can be a love-loathe relationship.
Last week, we made our first road trip as a family of four. Two parents that love to travel, one three-year-old that’s really starting to love hotels, and one three-month-old that’s on his first big adventure.
The eight-hour drive to Florida and back home a few days later resulted in memorable family time but was also a reminder of how awful some people are when driving.
I was in Florida to review the new TRON Lightcycle / Run thrill ride at Walt Disney World. Spoiler alert: it’s epic!
Some people on the road though acted as though they were on a roller coaster, and others moved at a snail’s pace.
Multiple times during the long drive we saw signs reminding people to drive safely. “Arrive alive” was a frequent message. Billboard after billboard advertised buckling up your seat belt for safety.
But of course, some travelers still treated the expressway like a race track.
This summer might see fewer people on the road because of rising gas prices.
Hopefully, those that do venture out remember to drive responsibly.
I’ll believe it when I see it. We love a family road trip and while nothing is planned right now, I’m sure we’ll hit the open road again soon.
When is your next road trip?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
US Government Pushing for More Air Traffic Controllers, Better Safety Protocols
US State Department Issues Spring Break Travel Warning for Mexico
River Cruise Lines Announce New Initiatives, Promos at ASTA River Cruise Expo
Southwest Airlines Unveils Plan to Strengthen Operational Resiliency
When Will US Inbound Travel Fully Recover?
Flight Attendants Want to Ban Infants on Lap
Travel Talk: What’s Next for Travel Tech?
Top Offers
The top travel deals for March.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS