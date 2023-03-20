Last updated: 10:29 AM ET, Mon March 20 2023

Eric Bowman | March 20, 2023 9:36 AM ET

Bowman’s Travel Brief: People on the Road

View from inside the car on a road trip
The road trip view (photo by Lauren Bowman)

The open road – it can be a love-loathe relationship.

Last week, we made our first road trip as a family of four. Two parents that love to travel, one three-year-old that’s really starting to love hotels, and one three-month-old that’s on his first big adventure.

The eight-hour drive to Florida and back home a few days later resulted in memorable family time but was also a reminder of how awful some people are when driving.

I was in Florida to review the new TRON Lightcycle / Run thrill ride at Walt Disney World. Spoiler alert: it’s epic!

Some people on the road though acted as though they were on a roller coaster, and others moved at a snail’s pace.

Multiple times during the long drive we saw signs reminding people to drive safely. “Arrive alive” was a frequent message. Billboard after billboard advertised buckling up your seat belt for safety.

But of course, some travelers still treated the expressway like a race track.

This summer might see fewer people on the road because of rising gas prices.

Hopefully, those that do venture out remember to drive responsibly.

I’ll believe it when I see it. We love a family road trip and while nothing is planned right now, I’m sure we’ll hit the open road again soon.

When is your next road trip?

