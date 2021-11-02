Eric Bowman | November 01, 2021 7:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Staffing Shortage Issues
The travel industry has a staffing issue.
Some hotels have been having staffing problems for a while now.
And this past weekend, American Airlines had to cancel more than 1,000 flights, claiming bad weather at its DFW hub and staffing shortages.
I flew on Delta Air Lines, to Dallas, Texas this past Friday and back home to Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. The entire weekend had beautiful weather in the low 70’s, albeit a bit windy at times.
How much was it on the wind, and how much was it on the staffing shortage? Either way, I’m glad I was on Delta, and I feel awful for those who had their travel plans disrupted.
Southwest Airlines had to cancel or delay more than 1,000 flights earlier this month. Many pondered how much the weather truly impacted them vs. their pilots not working. Southwest did make amends with impacted guests though, offering vouchers.
And Delta’s CEO said last week a pilot shortage is coming.
All of this is on top of the concern by some in the travel world that there could be a TSA staffing shortage during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period.
So how does this staffing issue get resolved?
Is the vaccine mandate the main source? Do policies need to be changed? Do incentives need to be offered to lure new help?
Something needs to be done because the pent-up demand for travel is there, and the industry can’t afford another blowback.
What say you?
