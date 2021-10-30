Cruise News: Top Stories From October
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood October 30, 2021
October's Top Cruise News
As the cruise industry continues to rebound from the impact of the pandemic, top cruise lines have announced new and overhauled ships, bolstered itineraries to fresh destinations and expanded their support of travel advisors and agents. The cruise industry made major waves over the last month. Here are the top cruise stories from October.
