Cruise passengers return to ships at Port Zante in St Kitts
Cruise passengers return to ships at Port Zante in St Kitts. (photo via Mariakray/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

October's Top Cruise News

As the cruise industry continues to rebound from the impact of the pandemic, top cruise lines have announced new and overhauled ships, bolstered itineraries to fresh destinations and expanded their support of travel advisors and agents. The cruise industry made major waves over the last month. Here are the top cruise stories from October.

