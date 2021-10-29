Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Fri October 29 2021

gallery icon Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From October

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 29, 2021

1/12
Waiting for a flight
Waiting for a flight. (photo via Isbjorn / getty images)

The Latest From the Airline Industry

With the industry gearing up for what's projected to be a busy holiday travel season, there was plenty of significant air travel news over the course of October, from positive stories like the launch of new airlines and revamped loyalty programs to more disconcerting news such as hints at a looming TSA staffing.

Here are some of the top stories to catch up on from the previous month.

1/12

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS