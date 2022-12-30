Last updated: 08:45 AM ET, Fri December 30 2022

gallery icon Disney Travel Year in Review: A Look Back at the Biggest News From 2022

Entertainment Brooke McDonald December 29, 2022

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. (photo courtesy of Disney Parks)

The Major Updates at Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Cruise Line

2022 was another big year for Disney’s theme parks, resorts, and Disney Cruise Line. We saw the opening of an epic new ride—Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, the debut of the most ambitious, immersive experience Disney has ever created in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and the maiden voyage of Disney’s newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish. But, nearly three years after the pandemic-induced closure of Disney’s theme parks, “reopen” and “return” still continued to be the buzz words most often attached to Disney news in 2022. From the reopening of many of Disney World’s top restaurants to the return of hugs, beloved nighttime spectaculars, and even the Walt Disney Company’s leader, Bob Iger, here’s a travel-focused look at Disney’s 2022 year in review.

