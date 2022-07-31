Last updated: 12:00 AM ET, Sun July 31 2022

State Fair of West Virginia
State Fair of West Virginia at night. (Photo via Greenbrier County CVB).

The Best August Events in the USA

There's no denying that when the calendar flips over to August, the days of pure summer fun are on the dwindle. But just because the start of school is right around the corner and the pumpkin spice products are already showing up on the shelves, that doesn't mean there isn't time for tons of last-minute summer fun at a great August event. In fact, the calendar is full of fun August events all over America that specialize in soaking up those last carefree days of the season. Ranging from regional food festivals, state fairs, film fests, bluegrass get-togethers, balloon fiestas and even a party dedicated to twins, the best August events in America are all set to end your summer right way. Click on the slideshow to see what's happening in your state. 

