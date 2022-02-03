American Queen Voyages Names Ocean Victory Expedition Team
American Queen Voyages unveiled the expedition team for the 186-passenger Ocean Victory’s inaugural Alaska season, which commences on May 7, 2022.
The team will work hand in hand with the line’s shore excursions team, California Polytechnic State University researchers, naturalist interpreters and Alaska Native and First Nations leaders.
“This skilled team of expedition leaders we’ve assembled for Ocean Victory’s inaugural season provides a wealth of experience in Alaska’s wilderness as well as a deep passion for the destination itself,” said Director Expedition Peter Szyszka, whose appointment was previously announced.
“Our team has been drawn to American Queen Voyages to share Alaska’s beauty up close through encounter travel experiences with this world-class expedition vessel.”
Expedition Manager Pamela Navis, a 40-year veteran of the maritime industry and a US Coast Guard 100-ton boat captain, has supervised expedition operations and product development in Southeast Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, Canada, Hawaii and Central America.
Expedition Leader Jessika Picinich has provided wilderness experiences for travelers in Southeast Alaska, Hawaii, Moab, Arches National Park, Zion National Park and the Sea of Cortez. In Alaska, she has led a range of ship expeditions, including sea kayaking, snorkeling and more.
Expedition Leader Liz Gifford is an environmental educator, naturalist and photographer with significant expedition experience in Alaska, Antarctica, Greenland, the high Canadian Arctic and Svalbard, Norway.
For his part, Szyszka has upward of 20 years of expedition experience, including over 60 trips to Antarctica.
Ocean Victory’s 12- and 13-day itineraries will be between Vancouver, B.C., and Sitka, Alaska.
