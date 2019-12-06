Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Offering Voyages for as Low as $99
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood December 06, 2019
Travelers looking to save money when booking a vacation this holiday season should consider Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and their discounts on select sailings.
The cruise line is offering savings on two-night cruises to the Bahamas, with prices starting at just $99 per person for sailings through May 31, 2020.
Christie Brinkley Named Godmother of Seven Seas Splendor...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Completes First Sea TrialsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Uniworld Expanding Into South America in 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
New Hurtigruten Ship to Debut Early, Offer Pre-Inaugural VoyagesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line wants travelers to experience the magic of Grand Bahama Island or Nassau while enjoying Nauti Perks, which include five drinks, $10 casino play, 15 percent off spa or shore excursions and children ages 12 and under sail free.
The savings are available for interior staterooms, ocean-view staterooms and suites.
The limited-time offer is available on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s MV Grand Classica and MV Grand Celebration, which depart from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has also been an advocate for the rejuvenation of the island chain following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. The company has completed several humanitarian sailings to help those impacted by the storms.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS