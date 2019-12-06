Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Fri December 06 2019

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Offering Voyages for as Low as $99

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood December 06, 2019

The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet
PHOTO: The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet. (photo via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)

Travelers looking to save money when booking a vacation this holiday season should consider Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and their discounts on select sailings.

The cruise line is offering savings on two-night cruises to the Bahamas, with prices starting at just $99 per person for sailings through May 31, 2020.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley Named Godmother of Seven Seas Splendor...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Completes First Sea Trials

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Amazon River at sunset

Uniworld Expanding Into South America in 2020

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hurtigruten, Fridtjof Nansen, ship

New Hurtigruten Ship to Debut Early, Offer Pre-Inaugural Voyages

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line wants travelers to experience the magic of Grand Bahama Island or Nassau while enjoying Nauti Perks, which include five drinks, $10 casino play, 15 percent off spa or shore excursions and children ages 12 and under sail free.

The savings are available for interior staterooms, ocean-view staterooms and suites.

The limited-time offer is available on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s MV Grand Classica and MV Grand Celebration, which depart from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has also been an advocate for the rejuvenation of the island chain following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. The company has completed several humanitarian sailings to help those impacted by the storms.

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Welcomes First Guests Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

MSC Cruises

Seabourn Reveals Unique “Bow Lounge” on Seabourn Venture

Passengers Evacuated After River Cruise Ship Crashes Into Bridge

Christie Brinkley Named Godmother of Seven Seas Splendor Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Completes First Sea Trials

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS