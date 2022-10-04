Carnival Cruise Line Announces Live Entertainment Options for New Ship
October 04, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line announced the live entertainment options coming to the new Carnival Celebration.
From new main production shows and aerialist acts to game shows, parties and events, Carnival Celebration’s offerings were designed to incorporate engaging presentations, upbeat vibes, energetic music, playful choreography, colorful scenes and tons of fun.
The new ship—which is scheduled to debut this November and offer seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean—will offer Playlist Productions and Center Stage options, including The Most Magnificent Circus, Color My World, Visual Symphony and Rio Carnival.
In addition to Family Feud Live, Deal or No Deal and the Love and Marriage game shows, some of the new offerings include What's Age Got to Do With It trivia, Cash Bash challenges and the Guess That Grove competitions.
“At home, when the sun goes down, normally it’s time to wind down, but not on a Carnival cruise,” Carnival vice president Chris Nelson said. “We wanted to give our guests new reasons to celebrate nights at sea with us on Carnival Celebration and have designed a collection of new shows and other types of entertainment where eye-catching aerialists, cutting-edge technology and next-level talent will dazzle our guests every evening.”
There will be no shortage of ways to celebrate on Carnival Celebration, as the ship will offer new parties, including the Celebration Happy Hour at Latitudes Bar and the Evolution mega-dance party hosted by the ship’s professional DJ.
In addition to Color My World, Playlist Productions will present the enchanting Celestial Strings and Cuban-meets-Latin Amor Cubano shows, as well as Center Stage’s festival-inspired We Are One performance.
