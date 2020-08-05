Carnival Cruise Line Cancels All Cruises Until November
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) voluntarily extended the no sail order in the U.S. until after October 31, 2020, causing cruise lines to once again reach out to their would-be passengers with the news.
Carnival Cruise Line contacted guests who had signed up for cruises in October to let them know the unfortunate news.
Guests have now been given the option of a full refund or an enhanced value package for a future cruise with onboard credit.
Carnival Cruise Line maintains that it will only return to cruising when the time is right and promises to do so with heightened health and safety measures as designed by the health authorities. When the time comes for travelers to return to cruising, the company has promised to release their enhanced measures to reassure all crew members and passengers.
This is the third time CLIA voluntarily extended the suspension of cruise ships embarking from U.S. ports. On June 19 the organization made the announcement to extend the no sail order until September 15. The CDC then declared that this no sail order would be extended through the end of September as it was evident the coronavirus outbreaks were still not contained.
The no sail order pertains to any vessel carrying more than 249 passengers within U.S. waters.
Although there is a possibility for this new extension to be shortened, it would only happen if present conditions in the U.S. began to change drastically and under the direct guidance of health and safety experts.
