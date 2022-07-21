Celestyl Cruises Hosts Child Refugees of Ukrainian War
Award-winning Greek line Celestyal Cruises today announced the expansion of its continued partnership with Athens-based Ark of the World, a non-profit whose mission is to provide care and protection to vulnerable and disadvantaged youth populations.
The charitable organization seeks to help children who come from single-parent families experiencing hardship, or who have perhaps been orphaned, abandoned, neglected or abused, or simply face an uncertain future.
Since the escalation of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the United Nations (U.N.) has estimated that over 40,000 Ukrainian refugees have made their way to Greece, with more than 11,000 of them being kids.
Celestyal Cruises and Ark of the World recently worked together to give some of these children, who’ve been uprooted from their homes, a welcome distraction from the horrors of war and to help them feel more at home in Greece.
From June 20-25, Celestyal hosted 40 Ukrainian refugees—mothers and children—for a cruise aboard the Celestyal Olympia, giving them the opportunity to experience iconic destinations in their “home away from home”, including Ancient Ephesus, Patmos, Rhodes, Heraklion and Santorini.
The educational voyage furnished the kids with opportunities to visit key landmarks, monuments and archaeological sites, and taste the flavors of local Greek cuisine in addition to other recreational offerings and onboard activities.
Celestyal Cruises has been partnering with Ark of the World to support its mission of helping children who have been abandoned, abused or otherwise enduring unfortunate circumstances since 2016.
