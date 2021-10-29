Discover What It Means To Set Sail the Virgin Way
After much anticipation, Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady set sail in the UK in August and recently completed its first cruise from Miami in early October. The cruise line dares to be different and provides cruisers with a new type of travel experience.
Guests aboard the Scarlet Lady experience both a sophisticated and relaxed atmosphere. The Adult-by-Design voyages mean there won’t be any children onboard, but of course the kids at heart are always more than welcome.
Although the ship uses less energy, style points were not sacrificed to do so. The ship encompasses the luxury of a yacht with the diversity of a large cruise ship – meaning there is still plenty of entertainment for everyone on board.
When it comes to gastronomy, every palate will find something to indulge in. Replacing buffets and set dining times are endless made-to-order menu items from more than 20 unique restaurant options. From churrasco steak at The Wake to Korean BBQ at Gunbae, guests can dine throughout the day and night to their hearts’ content.
John Diorio, associate vice president-North American sales of Virgin Voyages, shared his excitement for the launch of Scarlet Lady and this new type of cruise travel.
“It’s what we call ‘Setting Sail the Virgin Way,’ where sailors (passengers in Virgin-speak) encounter the glamor of a boutique hotel on the ocean blended with the unmatched Virgin service, style, and value. It’s a sophisticated yet relaxed adult-only experience, free of formality,” he said. “Simple, transparent pricing with the luxury you can — and should — expect from a Virgin brand.”
On board, sailors will find a plethora of experiences waiting for them — all included in the upfront cost. In addition to the wide variety of food, beverages such as water, juices, sodas, teas and drip coffee are included. Gratuities are also included, along with entertainment, Wi-Fi and group workouts which include yoga, meditation, cycling, HIIT and more.
Age is just a number when sailing with Virgin Voyages, and all adults are welcome. The average age falls around 48, with guests’ ages ranging from 30 to 60. The cruise line draws in travelers that are in search of something new to try with adventure on the mind.
Between the Scarlet Lady and Virgin Voyages’ new ships coming in 2022, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady, guests can embark on sailings to either the Caribbean or Europe, with exciting destinations on the itineraries including Puerto Plata, San Juan, Santorini, Spain and more.
The best way for eager travelers to learn more or get one of these one-of-a-kind cruises booked is by contacting their favorite travel advisor. It’s never too early to start planning; future cruisers who book early and pay in full are rewarded with extra savings.
Travel advisors hoping to discover even more about this exciting new brand are encouraged to become a First Mate through Seacademy. In addition to learning all about Virgin Voyages through this program, agents also have the opportunity to earn rewards along the way.
Visit firstmates.com to learn more.
