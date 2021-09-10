Disney Cruise Line Announces Plans for 2022
After feeling the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) announced a wide array of itineraries for 2022 that would see all four of the company’s ships sailing to ports in the United States.
According to the cruise line’s official website, DCL revealed it would sail from ports in Galveston, Miami, New Orleans, Port Canaveral, San Diego and Vancouver, as well as a return to the Hawaiian Islands.
Disney Wonder is scheduled to sail short voyages to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from San Diego in March and April 2022, before operating two 10-night sailings to Hawaii in April and May 2022.
The ship will then move to Texas and Louisiana, where it will offer itineraries from Galveston and New Orleans in early 2022 to the Western Caribbean. The cruise line will also sail Bahamian cruises from both homeports, sailing to Key West and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.
Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream will sail from Port Canaveral in 2022, with the former offering six-and-seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean and the latter sailing shorter three-and-four-night voyages to Nassau and Castaway Cay.
As for the Disney Magic, the vessel is scheduled to sail four-and-five-night sailings to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean from PortMiami in 2022, as well an additional sailing that features stops in Key West and Castaway Cay, according to FoxNews.com.
DCL’s newest ship, Disney Wish, will launch its maiden voyage in Summer 2022, with bookings opening to the public on October 22.
