Disney Cruise Line Extends Future Cruise Credits Again
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman February 23, 2021
The cruise industry is suffering through hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With sailings pushed back time and time again since March 2020, cruise lines have dealt with tons of cancellations and rescheduling from customers. Disney Cruise Line is no exception and has stayed on top of communicating with customers and travel advisors, alerting them of any changes.
The latest is that although all Disney Cruise Lines cruises have been suspended through April, guests will now have until September 30, 2022, to use their future credit. Disney Cruise Line refunded passengers up to 150% of their cruise if they chose to rebook or a full refund. Disney Cruise Line has emailed out all passengers via 'SeaMail' to update them on these changes.
This extension will give customers the opportunity to rebook on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, which is scheduled to make its debut in the summer of 2022.
A second new ship is also said to enter the Disney Cruise Line fleet in 2022, but no further information has been released on this second ship.
Or customers can opt for one of the select sailings on either the Disney Magic or Disney Fantasy which will feature Marvel Day at Sea and Star Wars Day at Sea respectively.
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS