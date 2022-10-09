Nieuw Statendam Cruise Ship Entertains and Delights
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Susan Young October 09, 2022
A music lover, searching for a travel destination, might choose Nashville, Detroit or New Orleans, depending on their favorite genre.
Cruising may not be their first choice based on preconceived ageist stereotypes of boring cover bands playing to a senior crowd.
Time to put those notions behind you and discover Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam.
Deck 2 is devoted to several genres of music, from the World Stage, Forward, to the Dining Room, Aft. Strolling the Music Walk, you will discover four venues that provide live entertainment throughout your itinerary. The main events include Billboard Onboard, B.B.King's All-Stars Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Lincoln Center Stage. These venues are offered at no extra charge and you are not required to order a drink to enjoy the entertainment.
Billboard Onboard offers a dual piano bar concept with hundreds of songs performed, in various themes, including an All-Request segment. Tunes from 50's standards to current numbers fill the air with audience participation and sing-alongs. You will hear anything from Billy Joel, to Queen, to Adele, among others. The talented pianist/singers show an uncanny knowledge of just about any song requested.
Across the hall sits the Rolling Stone Rock Room. On the Nieuw Statendam (as well as Koningsdam and Rotterdam) the RollingStone swaps time segments with Billboard Onboard, after approximately 45-minute sessions. This venue features a five-piece band devoted to rock'n'roll, and their energy is off the charts. You'll want to hop on the dance floor to rock out to your favorite classics pulled from Rolling Stone magazine's top song list. These amazing entertainers offer several 45-minute concerts almost every night, depending on the length of your itinerary.
Further up the Music Walk sits the B.B.King's All-Stars Blues Club, which shares space with the Lincoln Center Stage. Most evenings, B.B.King's is rocking and the Lincoln Center Stage offers options during the day. The 7-piece B.B. King band, including two vocalists, will have you on your feet or toe tapping at your seat. This stage is open to the third deck which offers additional seating allowing blues lovers a special view from above. The B.B.King entertainers are a favorite among cruisers and this venue can be found on several other Holland America ships
For an entirely different experience, the Lincoln Center Stage offers classical chamber music, recitals and themed concerts. For those knowledgeable in the classics, Mozart, Schumann and Brahms are featured as well as more modern interpretations involving Latin, French and American works. On a recent itinerary, a selection of movie soundtracks was highlighted including Psycho, which, at a fever pitch brought to mind the shower scene, a blood-curdling scream was heard from behind a curtain and the pianist was missing! Classical music isn't just for stuffed shirts on board the Nieuw Statendam.
This venue is also featured in A BBC Earth Experience: Seven Worlds One Planet, on the World Stage. Live orchestration, from Lincoln Center Stage, joins big screen footage for which BBC is known. Unimaginable scenes of the planet's living creatures mixed with the musicians' skills creates a multi-sensory experience that works for all ages.
The ship's decor carries the music theme throughout with artistic pieces located at elevator landings, walkways and restaurant venues. Each stair landing features photos and paintings of musicians from Tchaikovsky to Taylor Swift.
Of course, the Nieuw Statendam offers much more than musical entertainment. You can catch a comedian on the main stage one night and a dance troupe the next. Or, if you just want to chill somewhere and take a break from sensory overload, there are numerous quiet lounges located throughout the ship. And all of this is just an elevator ride away from your cabin.
Newly released movies, as well as old favorites, are shown nightly in the pool area, on Deck 9, which is covered and temperature-controlled during challenging weather. Comfortable daybeds and sun loungers surround the pool and the open deck above.
This area is also served by the complimentary New York Deli & Pizza restaurant. Several other options for complimentary dining include the Main Dining Room, Lido Market, Dive In Burgers & Dogs, and the Grand Dutch Cafe.
Six specialty dining venues, which are offered Price Fixe or A La Carte, include the Pinnacle Grill for steak and seafood, Canaletto Italian for Sharing, Tamarind Pan-Asian Cuisine, Nami Sushi for a la carte sushi, and Rudi's Sel de Mer, a French Seafood Brasserie. It is best to make reservations for these restaurants as they fill up fast.
The Casino is located on Deck 3 as well as the Portrait Studio and The Shops. The upper level of the Main Dining Room is also located on this deck, which serves a complimentary Afternoon Tea at 3 pm. The Greenhouse Spa and Fitness Fitness Center can be found on Deck 9, with the Sports Court on Deck 11. This is where you will find a Pickleball Court offering pickup games at various times during the itinerary.
Whether you are sleeping in an inside cabin or a Neptune Suite, the entertainment, dining and activity options are the same on this musically diverse ship, whatever the itinerary.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Susan Young
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS