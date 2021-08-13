Norwegian Cruise Line Floats Out Newest Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced its new ship, Norwegian Prima, reached another major construction milestone after it was floated out from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.
To celebrate the occasion, a commemorative coin was welded to Norwegian Prima in a traditional maritime ceremony presided over by NCL vice president Eamonn Ferrin and Fincantieri shipyard director Antonio Quintano.
All of the external work and painting was completed on Norwegian Prima before the float out, with the focus shifting now to interior fittings and guest accommodations. NCL announced sailings onboard the new ship would commence in summer 2022.
“A ship’s float out is always a significant milestone, but this one is particularly special,” NCL CEO Harry Sommer said. “Our 18th ship, Norwegian Prima represents an exciting new chapter for our Brand and the first vessel to be delivered in our groundbreaking new Prima Class.”
“We’ve worked closely with our partners at Fincantieri to deliver a truly remarkable vessel,” Sommer continued. “Their passion, skill and craftsmanship has brought to life one of the most stylish and innovative ships to ever set sail. I’m thrilled we’re now one step closer to welcoming our guests onboard in just 12 months’ time.”
Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL’s highly anticipated Prima Class. The new vessel measures 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and boasts a capacity of 3,215 guests at double occupancy.
When sales for the new ship opened in May, it broke the record for the most sales on the first day and the best initial booking week.
