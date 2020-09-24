Norwegian Cruise Line Opens Sales on 2022-23 Worldwide Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line September 24, 2020
Cruise lovers will find plenty to like wiith Norwegian Cruise Line for the 2022-23 season.
Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 53-year history of breaking boundaries, opened for sale a wide-range of winter 2022 – 2023 worldwide cruises for 13 of its 18 ships, providing travellers with a wide array of warm-weather destinations to choose from for their next cruise vacation.
In addition, Latitudes Members will receive an exclusive limited-time offer available on all ships and all destinations. The limited-time offers include 15% off cruise fares plus Bonus Latitudes Points for Latitudes Members. In addition, and for a limited time only, all guests can book all FIVE Free at Sea Offers including Free Open Bar, Free Specialty Dining, Free Excursions, Free WiFi and Free Kids — a $2,900 value.
From eight- to 21-day sailings transiting the impressive Panama Canal; Caribbean voyages offering calls to the enhanced Great Stirrup Cay, the Company’s private island resort in the Bahamas; and sailings out of the West Coast on Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy, the industry’s largest and newest ships cruising the Mexican Riviera, the variety of itineraries offer experiences that appeal to everyone.
“As we all continue to daydream of our next cruise vacation, we are excited to open for sale new itineraries for those eager to visit a tropical destination or dive into cultural experiences through one of our Extraordinary Journeys,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. “We are very hopeful we will resume operations soon but for now, our new itineraries will allow travelers to start planning ahead for their next cruise vacation with Norwegian Cruise Line.”
EXTRAORDINARY JOURNEYS
The new cruises offer a selection of Extraordinary Journeys – a collection of longer, one-of-a-kind port-rich voyages, that inspire a sense of discovery and broader connection with places around the world.
Notable Voyages
- Beginning Nov. 12, 2022, Norwegian Jewel will sail a selection of Panama Canal voyages offering 12-day open-jaw cruises from San Diego, Los Angeles and Colon, Panama; allowing guests to plan additional vacation days pre-or-post cruise. The ship’s itineraries call to the picturesque destinations of Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, and Huatulco, Mexico; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Puerto Caldera (Puntarenas), Costa Rica; and Acajutla, El Salvador.
Norwegian Getaway will embark on a 13-day European sailing from Southampton, United Kingdom to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy on Nov. 14, 2022, providing an immersive itinerary and culturally rich experiences. The vessel will make her debut in Oporto, Portugal and Villefranche-sur-Mer, France and call to Seville (Cadiz), Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Paris (Le Havre), France; Florence/Pisa (Livorno) and Naples, Italy.
PANAMA CANAL
From October 2022 through March 2023, the Company will offer a variety of itineraries ranging from eight to 21-day voyages traversing the Panama Canal on Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Joy. The ships will visit popular destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.
Notable Voyages
- Norwegian Encore, the company’s newest ship, will begin a 21-day Panama Canal voyage on Oct. 23, 2022, sailing out of Seattle, repositioning to Miami. During this sailing, eight out of 11 port-of-calls include a minimum of nine to 11 hours of port time, providing guests additional time to explore each town.
- Norwegian Joy will make her debut in Port Canaveral, Fla. as she departs on a 14-day sailing from Orlando, Fla. to Los Angeles on Dec. 4. During this voyage, she will also call to San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua, for the first time and visit Cartagena, Colombia; Puerto Caldera (Puntarenas), Costa Rica; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
- Kicking off the New Year, Norwegian Gem will offer a handful of open-jaw 11-and-12-day cruises to and from New York and Panama City in January and February 2023. During her 12-day voyage from New York on Jan. 2, she will make her debut in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, as well as the Pacific Cruise Terminal in Panama City during her 11-day voyage on Jan. 14.
CARIBBEAN
Guests can bask in the warm Caribbean sun beginning Jan. 28, 2022, through May 17, 2023 as the cruise line offers a range of five to 14-day voyages across the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean. The itineraries include calls to Harvest Caye, the Company’s resort destination in Belize; as well as visits to its private island resort in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. The island features Silver Cove, an exclusive beachfront area offering luxury private villas, a private restaurant, Moët bar and Mandara Spa. Ships sailing the Caribbean include Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Pearl and Norwegian Sky.
Notable Voyages
- Norwegian Encore will sail an 11-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean voyage from Miami on Dec. 23, 2022, making her debut in Castries, St. Lucia and St. John’s, Antigua; and visiting Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
- Norwegian Breakaway, currently the largest and newest ship in the industry sailing from New Orleans, will offer a mix of five, seven and nine-day roundtrip cruises to the Western Caribbean starting on Nov. 20, 2022.
· As of Dec. 17, 2022, Norwegian Bliss will call Miami home as she embarks on a season of seven-day Western Caribbean roundtrip voyages through April 1, 2023 with calls to Roatan Island, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.
· On Jan. 8 and Feb. 26, 2023, guests can embark on Norwegian Getaway for a 12-day Southern Caribbean roundtrip sailing out of New York. She will make her debut in St. John's, Antigua and will call to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Castries, St. Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
MEXICAN RIVIERA
Sailing out of the West Coast between Los Angeles and San Diego, guests can take in the beauty of the Mexican Riviera with a mix of five, seven and eight-day roundtrip voyages between Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Jewel beginning Oct. 30, 2022, through April 16, 2023.
Notable Voyages
- Norwegian Joy will kick off her sailings on Dec. 18, 2022, with an eight-day roundtrip cruise where she will visit San Diego for the first time.
BAHAMAS
From Dec. 23, 2022, through April 8, 2023, Norwegian Getaway will sail select eight-day cruises to the Bahamas and Florida from New York which will include calls to Port Canaveral, Fla.; Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. Beginning Jan. 20, 2023, through May 29, 2023, Norwegian Sky will sail three and four-day roundtrip cruises from Miami, calling to Freeport, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.
BERMUDA
In November 2022, Norwegian Joy will offer guests a winter escape to Bermuda on five and seven-day roundtrip cruises from New York featuring overnight stays at the Royal Naval Dockyard. Norwegian Getaway will also offer a selection of five-night voyages in December 2022, February and March 2023.
For a complete list of the new itineraries, visit www.ncl.com.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS