Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Details of Meet the Winemaker Series
The 2019/2020 season of Norwegian Cruise Line’s popular Meet the Winemaker series is available on the brand’s latest and most innovative ships and will feature accomplished experts including Gerard Bertrand of Languedoc Roussillon; Juan Munoz of Columbia Crest; Bob Bertheau of Chateau Ste. Michelle; and Master Sommelier and three-time James Beard Award-winner, Andrea Robinson.
The experience will be available on select cruises aboard Norwegian Joy, Norwegian’s latest ship in North America; her sister ships Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Escape and soon-to-debut Norwegian Encore; as well as on the newly renovated Norwegian Dawn.
The seasonal program provides enthusiasts with exclusive opportunities to engage with winemakers and other experts through a variety of enriching seminars and activities including open-forum discussions, meet-and-greets, intimate wine tastings and wine-paired dinners, interactive cooking demonstrations and educational sessions in The Cellars, A Michael Mondavi Family Wine Bar available on Norwegian Bliss, Joy, Escape and Dawn.
This year, Robinson, who in 1997 was the first female Master Sommelier to be recognized by the Sommelier Society of America, kicked off the Meet the Winemaker cruises on Norwegian Escape, alongside notable winemaker Antonio Hidalgo of the globally recognized, family-owned Spanish Sherry house—Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana.
Robinson, also a known chef, television personality, author and recipient of three James Beard Awards in the categories of broadcast and restaurant/chef, will host an additional two cruises in the series.
Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said, “Our Meet the Winemaker series showcases our commitment to providing guests with one-of-a-kind experiences by providing them with access to today’s most innovative beverage and culinary leaders. We are very proud of this season’s lineup and excited to share it with our guests.”
All of the cruises feature vintages chosen by the expert and brought on board our ships for the exclusive events. Wine experiences range from $19.95 to $60 per person plus tax and gratuity and may be reserved once on board.
The complete lineup of the 2019/20 Meet the Winemaker series includes:
June 8, 2019
Norwegian Joy: Bob Bertheau, head winemaker of Chateau Ste. Michelle
August 17, 2019
Norwegian Joy: Rob Mondavi Jr., son of Isabel and Michael Mondavi and a fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker
October 6, 2019
Norwegian Bliss: Rob Mondavi Jr., son of Isabel and Michael Mondavi and a fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker
October 20, 2019
Norwegian Escape: Salvatore Ferragamo, heir of famed Italian fashion house and owner of Il Borro Winery in Tuscany, Italy
November 3, 2019
Norwegian Bliss: Aarón Sánchez, award-winning chef and owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant, official chef ambassador for Terrazas de los Andes and one of the world’s leading contemporary Latin chefs
November 24, 2019
Norwegian Joy: Juan Munoz Oca, head winemaker at Columbia Crest producing the winery’s portfolio of Reserve, H3, and Grand Estates wines
December 1, 2019
Norwegian Encore: Rob Mondavi Jr., son of Isabel and Michael Mondavi and a fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker
January 4, 2020
Norwegian Escape: Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson, Chef to be announced
January 26, 2020
Norwegian Encore: Jacques Lardiere, French winemaker recognized for Maison Louis Jadot Wines
February 2, 2020
Norwegian Dawn: Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson and Celebrity Chef J.J. Johnson, executive chef at the Henry at Life Hotel in Manhattan
February 16, 2020
Norwegian Encore: Gerard Bertrand, renowned vintner of Languedoc-Roussillon
SOURCE: Norwegian Cruise Line press release.
