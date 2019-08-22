Princess Cruises Announces Summer and Fall Cruises for 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Mackenzie Cullen August 22, 2019
Princess Cruises announced its 2021 itineraries for the summer and fall seasons.
While it may be years away, it's never too early to start planning a cruise vacation. Here are the new itineraries.
Top Cruise Destinations for Baby Boomer FriendsDestination & Tourism
Oceania Cruises Unveils 2021 Europe & North America VoyagesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean to Amplify Freedom of the SeasCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Summer Cruises
The summer of 2021 will see the family-friendly Caribbean Princess sailing to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, providing 16 departures on three itineraries sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, departing May through July 2021. Cruises go on sale September 18, 2019.
These summer itineraries include:
Eastern Caribbean – Seven-day cruises sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale on Caribbean Princess visiting Princess Cays, St. Thomas and St. Kitts depart June 5, 19, July 3, 17 2021. Guests can expect to see world-famous beaches while participating in water activities suited for guests of all ages.
Western Caribbean – Seven-day cruise sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale on Caribbean Princess visiting Grand Cayman, Roatan, Belize City and Cozumel depart May 29, June 12, 26, July 10, 2021. Passengers will have the opportunity to learn about the Mayan Ruins while immersing themselves in the rich culture of the Caribbean.
Eastern and Western Caribbean – 14-day cruises sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale on Caribbean Princess visiting Princess Cays, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, Ft. Lauderdale, Grand Cayman, Belize City and Cozumel depart May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10 2021. These itineraries combine the best of the Eastern and Western Caribbean offering picturesque beaches to historical ruins.
Fall Cruises
Caribbean Princess and Sky Princess will depart on itineraries through Canada and New England. The ships will bring passengers to destinations rich in history and savory seafood, including unique seaside towns along the east coast. Also offered this season is the opportunity to see the breathtaking landscapes of Greenland, the world's largest island.
Fall itineraries include:
- Seven-day Canada & New England on Sky Princess – Roundtrip from NYC visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Halifax. Cruises depart Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021
- 10-day Canada & New England on Caribbean Princess –NYC to Quebec visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown. Cruises depart Sept 1, 21, Oct. 11, 2021
- 10-day Canada & New England on Caribbean Princess – Quebec to NYC visiting Saguenay, Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax, Bar Harbor, Boston. Cruises depart Aug. 6, Sept. 11, Oct. 1, 2021.
- 13-day Canada & Colonial America on Caribbean Princess – Ft. Lauderdale to Quebec visiting Charleston, New York City, Newport, Boston, Portland, Saint John, Halifax. Cruise departs July 24, 2021.
- 14-day Canada & Colonial America on Caribbean Princess – Quebec to Ft. Lauderdale visiting Saguenay, Sept îles, Sydney, Halifax, Saint John, Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport, New York City, Charleston. Cruise departs Oct. 21, 2021.
- 16-day Greenland & Canada on Caribbean Princess – Roundtrip NYC visiting Halifax, Sydney, Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Nanortalik, St. John. Cruise departs Aug 16, 2021
Voted #1 Cruise Line for U.S. & Canada by Cruise Critic, the 2021 Canada & New England program goes on sale September 18, 2019, and features 16 departures, visiting 18 destinations on six itineraries ranging in length from seven to 16 days.
Sky Princess and Caribbean Princess - for both summer and fall excursions - also offer guests the MedallionClass experience, including expedited embarkation, keyless stateroom entry, on-demand food and beverage delivery, the ability to locate friends and family and more.
For more information, contact your travel agent or visit the company's website at www.princess.com.
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS