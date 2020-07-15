Riviera River Cruises Prioritizes Health and Safety Aboard Ships
Riviera River Cruises is working hard to prepare its ships, crew and procedures to prioritize everyone’s health and safety, both aboard and off-ship.
“As we prepare to return to the great rivers of Europe, we’ll be implementing policies to ensure the health and safety of our guests and our crew alike,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America.
“We’re proud to be working with one of the U.K. travel industry’s leading health and safety experts, and we’ll be following standards set by health agencies and local authorities in countries we visit, adapting as needed. Our goal is for your clients to enjoy their cruise aboard our ships and to return home happy and healthy,” Conroy continued.
One of the U.K. travel industry’s leading health and safety experts, Ian Greaves, has joined the Riviera team in their efforts to make their cruises safe. He has over twenty years of experience as one of the industry’s leading independent health and safety experts.
Riviera is also implementing the procedures and protocols issued from each destination where they travel. Their information and protocol come from various health organizations such as WHO, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S., the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in the U.K. and more.
As of now, some of their new procedures include a pre-boarding health exam, the cleaning of luggage, social distancing on excursions and more. For a full list, visit their website to learn more.
Riviera River Cruises is dedicated to offering great luxury river cruises. Its fleet, the youngest in Europe, sails twenty itineraries within ten major European rivers. Please contact your local travel agent or visit their website to learn more.
