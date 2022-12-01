Last updated: 11:30 AM ET, Thu December 01 2022

Royal Caribbean International Breaks More Booking Records

Royal Caribbean's new Oasis Class ship, Wonder of the Seas. (photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International has announced its broken booking records for the third time this year following a successful Black Friday.

The annual shopping holiday marked the cruise line’s single largest booking day in its 53-year history. It's the third time the record was broken in 2022 and the peak of what is now the cruise line's highest volume booking week.

"This has been a year for the books at Royal Caribbean International, from the full return of our 26 ships to the first look at Icon of the Seas, the best family vacation in the world," the cruise line's president and CEO Michael Bayley said in a statement. "Every milestone met is an accomplishment achieved, it’s a wonderful start to 2023 and we are excited for what lies ahead. We could not have reached this point without our loyal guests, valued travel advisors and partners, and the Royal Caribbean International team around the world."

Royal Caribbean marked the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week back in April and followed that up with another record-breaking single day of bookings with the opening of Icon of the Seas in October.

Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line also recently reported stellar booking volume over the post-Thanksgiving holiday period.

