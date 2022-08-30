Seabourn Reveals Design for First Expedition Ship, Seabourn Venture
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Lacey Pfalz August 30, 2022
Luxury cruise line Seabourn has revealed the design of its first expedition ship, the Seabourn Venture, which began sailing on July 27 in Norway and the Arctic.
Designed in partnership with hospitality interiors atelier Tihany Design, the P6 Polar Class ship offers a luxurious and sophisticated interior, with the new Expedition Lounge, Discovery Center, Landing Zone and more.
“We are so proud and delighted with Seabourn Venture and the creative energy and input of Tihany Design,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “We asked them to create and present designs that would be world-class and to set a new standard for expedition travel. Adam and Alessia have brought forward a vision of creating luxurious interior spaces that reflect the beauty of nature inside and outside the ship by using natural materials, colors and textures. They have established Seabourn Venture as the world’s most beautiful and luxurious expedition ship ever created.”
The Interior Gathering Spaces
As a Polar Class vessel, many of the Venture’s gathering spaces are indoors, like the Expedition Lounge, a comfortable area with two fireplaces, a bar and more.
The Atrium is the hub of the ship, which connects all guest areas via one long staircase. Seabourn Square is where guests can enjoy a place to read and chat at a welcoming cafe, or visit the ship’s Concierge or Guest Services. One special part of the area are the Swarovski telescopes, which are always available for use.
The Constellation Lounge is the highest indoor part of the ship and offers beautiful 270-degree views. Like its name suggests, its decor and design features constellations, dark blues and metal tones. It features a bar area and plenty of seating from where guests can enjoy listening to lively piano music.
Also available for guests to enjoy is the ship’s spa and wellness areas, which are designed to evoke a sense of being in a floating forest, with a fitness center, yoga area and more.
The Rooms
The Seabourn Venture offers 132 oceanfront suites in several different styles, from Veranda Suites, the Panorama Veranda Suites and the Penthouse Suite to the Grand Wintergarden Suite, which comprises two floors of living spaces.
All suites include analog clocks, a reading lamp, wool blankets and a heat jacket inside of the wardrobe, made for drying parkas quickly after spending time outside on expeditions or while walking about on the top deck. Bathrooms are all spacious and feature separate showers and bathtubs.
The Dining Spaces
There are two dining spaces onboard the Seabourn Venture. The Restaurant offers a sophisticated and more modern take on dining, complete with a display of wines and jewel-toned decor, while the Colonnade reminds travelers of expeditions long past, complete with plenty of wood furnishings and panels, as well as nautical decor. The buffet-style restaurant also offers an outdoor dining area alongside the ship’s infinity-style pool and two Jacuzzis.
The Expedition Spaces
Designed uniquely for Seabourn’s first expedition ship are three specific areas. The Bow Lounge is a gathering space with interactive monitors displaying weather information, live footage from drones and much more, as well as windows offering great vantage points from which to view marine wildlife.
The Discovery Center is where guests can learn about the environment, ecology and culture of wherever they visit, complete with comfortable chairs and a large screen for viewing lectures and videos.
The Landing Zone or “Mud Room” of the ship is where guests can gear up ahead of expeditions, and where they can clean and store their gear afterwards.
