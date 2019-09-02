TravelPulse Q&A: One on One With Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises provides an intimate experience for travelers exploring exotic destinations such as Tahiti, Fiji and the Society Islands.
On board, guests are spoiled with butler service, a full entertainment program, 24-hour room service, complimentary beverages and much more. This is in addition to exploring private beaches and enjoying watersports such as snorkeling, paddleboarding and kayaking.
Diane Moore, CEO of Paul Gauguin Cruises, shares updates with TravelPulse on what’s new with the cruise line.
TravelPulse (TP): What’s currently new and exciting with Paul Gauguin Cruises?
Diane Moore (DM): Paul Gauguin Cruises is celebrating 10 years of luxury, small-ship cruising in Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific, and we are highlighting our amazing shipboard and shoreside teams at pgcruises.com. We were also thrilled to recently be named “#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line” in the 2019 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.
Our 2020 and 2021 voyages aboard the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin feature the following itineraries: 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands; 7-night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti; 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus; 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands; and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands. We are also offering 12- and 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands sailings. And in 2020, we also feature an exotic 16-night Fiji to Bali voyage.
For families, we just launched the Moana Explorer program which is offered in partnership with Te mana o te moana, a South Pacific marine education and conservation foundation. The program invites kids and teens ages 7-15, to discover and value the natural wonders of this breathtaking part of the world through hands-on, interactive learning on summer and December holiday sailings.
Every day of the voyage, there is a combination of naturalist-led island and/or beach excursions, science activities, crafts, games, and other adventures.
Depending on their itinerary, your children might learn about underwater life through board games, create natural jewelry, conduct water experiments, go on a treasure hunt, enjoy water games in the onboard pool, go stargazing, design their own Polynesian tattoo, and more. Best of all, there is no fee for this special family program!
TP: Why should travelers choose Paul Gauguin Cruises when experiencing the French Polynesian Islands?
DM: Paul Gauguin Cruises provides an up-close, authentic experience of Polynesia. The m/s Paul Gauguin is the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific. Our specialty is bringing the destination alive, authentically, on our voyages year-round.
Each sailing, the welcoming, hospitable spirit of French Polynesia is infused with South Seas exclusives. The Gauguin’s troupe of Les Gauguines and Les Gauguins are local Tahitians who lead Polynesian activities and serve as entertainers and storytellers.
We offer an all-inclusive experience which includes airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco, gratuities, all-shipboard dining, 24-hour room service, beverages including select wines and spirits, private beach retreats, enrichment programs, and a watersports marina with kayaking and paddleboarding.
TP: How does Paul Gauguin Cruises work with travel agents?
DM: Travel advisors are our valuable travel partners and a key to our success at Paul Gauguin Cruises. We are also fortunate to have a robust charter, incentive, and affinity group programs.
We offer a PEARL’s – Partners Earn Added Rewards and Learn to Sell – specialist training program that was conceived to provide travel advisors with a deeper understanding of Paul Gauguin Cruises and our cruise line’s destinations.
The program is a self-paced specialist training program, providing a unique platform for agents to truly immerse themselves in the Paul Gauguin Cruises experience, enabling them to more accurately identify and connect with prospective clients and promote our line successfully and grow their business.
PEARLS partners receive access to resources including exclusive sales and marketing trainings, advance notice of special promotions, shipboard credit offers, marketing tools, and bonus commissions.
TP: Who cruises on Paul Gauguin, and who should travel agents be marketing this product to?
DM: Our guests are active, well-traveled, and are typically in the 45 to 65 age range who want to experience Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific authentically, with destination experts, and aboard a luxury, small ship.
We have a number of guests who sail with us that are on their honeymoon, or celebrating an anniversary, birthday, or special occasion. During the summer and December holidays, we see families and multigenerational groups.
Since The Gauguin is equipped with a watersports marina, and our own dive staff, we also attract those who enjoy SCUBA diving. And, companies, incentive, and affinity groups have chartered the m/s Paul Gauguin.
TP: Are there any current promotions available?
DM: Our “Tahiti for the Holidays” promotion is currently available, and Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of up to $1,900 per person off 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands December holiday voyages aboard The Gauguin when booked by September 30, 2019.
The savings are on top of 50 percent off brochure fares and include roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco. And, as a special holiday bonus, deposits are also reduced to $250 per person.
