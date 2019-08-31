Viking Aims to Set Guinness World Record With Ultimate World Cruise
Aaaaaand…they’re off!
Viking today set sail from London on a cruise that could break the Guinness World Record for longest continuous passenger cruise.
The trip on the Viking Sun, dubbed the Ultimate World Cruise, will last 245 days covering six continents, 51 countries and 11 ports of call.
“For more than 20 years we have been committed to connecting travelers to culturally immersive experiences that allow them to explore the world in comfort,” Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, said in a statement. “Our Ultimate World Cruise is the most extensive itinerary available in the industry, nearly double the length of our previous world cruise itineraries. I am pleased to offer such a unique experience for our guests.”
When the Viking Sun returns to London in May of 2020, an official from the Guinness Book of World Records is expected to be on hand to confirm the trip and present Viking with a certificate.
Until then, there’s plenty to see and do for the 930 guests on board, who will explore Scandinavia, the Caribbean and destinations throughout South America before calling on the remote tropical islands of the South Pacific. Viking Sun will then continue its journey along the coast of Australia and through Asia before returning to the Mediterranean and Europe.
There are excursions in each port, which include the Royal Borough of Greenwich, London; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, one of 23 overnight stays on the itinerary; Ushuaia, Argentina, known as the “End of the World”; Hobart, Tasmania; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Mumbai, India; and Luxor, Egypt.
