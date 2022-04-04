Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady Completes Sea Trials
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Claudette Covey April 04, 2022
Virgin Voyages’ third ship, Resilient Lady, is one step closer to entering service, having completed its sea trials in Italy.
“We’re still on cloud nine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its Cruise Travel Health Notice last week, leading to our strongest day of bookings ever,” a spokeswoman for the line said.
“On the heels of that, we wanted to share that our third lady ship, Resilient Lady, has successfully completed her final sea trial, returning safely to Sestri Shipyard in Genoa, Italy.
She added that Virgin is working closely with the Fincantieri team to work toward ensuring that Resilient Lady is ready for its scheduled debut out of Athens on Aug. 14, 2022,
Resilient Lady will sail on two seven-day itineraries roundtrip from Athens during this year’s Europe season.
The “Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems” sailings will call at Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu and Argostoli.
The “Greek Island Glow” cruise will explore Santorini, Rhodes, Chania (Souda Bay) and Mykonos.
The ship will then operate on one nine-night “Charming Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal” itinerary from Athens to Lisbon before embarking on an 11-night repositioning voyage from Portugal to San Juan.
From San Juan, Resilient Lady is scheduled to set sail on two alternating seasonal itineraries roundtrip from San Juan.
The “Southeastern Caribbean Isles” sailing will call at Tortola, Pointe-a-Pitre, Bridgetown, Castries and St. John’s.
“Sunsets in the Lesser Antilles” itinerary will call at Oranjestad, Willemstad, Fort-de-France, Basseterre and San Juan.
Last week, Virgin unveiled the ship’s mermaid art, which was created by oil painter and muralist Jodie Herrera, a New Mexico native.
