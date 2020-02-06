Virgin Voyages Unveils Wearable Technology to Make Cruising Easier
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood February 06, 2020
Virgin Voyages revealed Thursday wearable technology, dubbed The Band, that will unlock adventures for passengers sailing on cruises aboard the Scarlet Lady once it debuts April 1.
As part of an agreement with BIONIC Yarn, Virgin Voyages created the travel industry’s next-level smart wearable technology made from recycled ocean plastic, which will be mailed to passengers before their sailings.
The rope material for The Band is constructed using BIONIC yarn, with each containing six grams of marine and coastal plastic, which is equivalent to one-half of a plastic water bottle that washes ashore.
“Just like our stunning fleet of Lady Ships, and through our partnership with BIONIC, our wearable technology marries sustainability with smarts and style, which is quintessentially Virgin,” Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said in a statement. “The Band will be our seamless and worry-free way for Sailors to not only unlock their cabin with ease, but to explore all of the thrills and great experiences that Scarlet Lady and the rest of our fleet will have to offer.”
On the ship, The Band will allow travelers to access their cabins since it acts as a room key, board the Scarlet Lady with ease, pinpoint location for delivery of Shake for Champagne, make onboard purchases, game at the casino and more.
To complement The Band’s ease of navigation for passengers, the cruise line will launch The Sailor App in the coming weeks so guests can complete the check-in process, book Shore Things and more.
Following their sailings, travelers will be permitted to take The Band home as a memento.
Virgin Voyages also recently announced the cruise line’s resident On Deck DJ schedule and select dates for specialty sailings.
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS