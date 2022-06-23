Disney World Announces New, Returning Characters
June 23, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort announced a series of new and returning characters to help guests create special moments across the park.
At the Magic Kingdom Park, Mirabel from Disney Animation Studios’ hit film Encanto will make her debut on June 26. She will be featured in the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade! which winds its way through the park several times daily.
Mirabel and the super-sized cavalcade feature nearly 30 Disney and Pixar friends, including Miguel from Coco, Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book, Princess Elena, Merida, Moana, The Incredibles and more.
On July 6, Minnie Mouse will join Mickey Mouse in Town Square Theater at Magic Kingdom Park. Both will be ready for hugs and photos in their EARidescent fashions designed for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration.
Chip ‘N Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will also return on July 6, while Peter Pan and Snow White make their comeback at the Magic Kingdom Park on July 10.
At Hollywood Studios, Star Wars Launch Bay returns on July 17 with a celebration of the legendary space saga with Chewbacca, BB-8, Darth Vader and more.
Over the next several months, the Magic Kingdom Park will host the return of Aladdin, Jasmine, Merida, Pooh, Tigger and Storybook Circus pals like The Great Goofini in Pete’s Silly Sideshow.
The favorite toys of guests will be ready for playtime in Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios, and Donald Duck and friends will rejoin their prehistoric party at Donald’s Dino-Bash! in DinoLand U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom Theme Park.
