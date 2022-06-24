Disney World Unveils Winter Holiday Events, Attractions
Entertainment Donald Wood June 24, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort revealed a sneak preview of its winter holiday plans as part of a Halfway to the Holidays celebration.
Officials announced Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom returns on 24 select nights between November 8 and December 22, while Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration and Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks come to the Cinderella Castle stage this winter.
Santa Claus joins Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, with the theme park offering complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at locations throughout Magic Kingdom. The fun continues for young partygoers at Storybook Circus during the Disney Junior Jingle Jam as characters participate in a fun-filled dance celebration.
Starting on November 11, select theme park icons will continue transforming into Beacons of Magic, illuminating select nights with an EARidescent glow. In addition, Santa will make appearances at Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, Epcot and throughout the theme park complex.
Other events scheduled for the winter holidays include a Candlelight Processional at EPCOT, a Merry Menagerie at Animal Kingdom, a Frozen Sing-Along Celebration at Hollywood Studios, snowfall at Disney Springs and holiday-themed Disney PhotoPass photographs.
For those looking for food and drinks with a seasonal twist, Holiday Cookie Stroll will return to EPCOT and Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar will transform into Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar at Disney Springs.
All of the theme park’s lands and areas will feature decorations that create a joyous atmosphere. From twinkling trees and glittering ornaments to an abundance of tinsel and wreaths, the distinct personality of each Disney World theme park shines bright during the holidays.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS