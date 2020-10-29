Disney’s Hollywood Studios Piloting New Approach to Virtual Queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Entertainment Lauren Bowman October 29, 2020
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has been a park favorite since it opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in December 2019.
From the beginning, the ride has had a virtual queue that allows guests to enjoy other park rides until their boarding pass is called. But after the theme park’s closure due to COVID-19 and reopening in July, certain measures had to be put into place to follow new health and safety regulations.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios will start allowing guests with a valid theme park ticket on November 3, 2020, to check for a boarding pass as early as 7 AM from your hotel.
This means guests don’t have to rush into the park to try for a boarding group assignment at the 10 AM disbursement.
There will still be a second round of boarding groups assigned out at 2 PM, but guests must be inside the park to apply for this.
Recently the ride added a Plexiglass barrier between the front seats and back seats to allow for more groups to ride aboard each First Order Transport vehicle while still ensuring guests’ safety.
In order to request a boarding group for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, guests must download the My Disney Experience mobile app and make sure they have a valid Disney Park Pass reservation to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios. One member from each group can apply for a boarding group so long as everyone in your party is linked through the app.
Unfortunately, there is still no guarantee that everyone will be assigned a boarding group due to the ride’s popularity.
