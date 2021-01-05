How to Score Free Disney World Theme Park Tickets in 2021
January 05, 2021
Beginning today, January 5, 2021, Walt Disney World is offering guests two free days of theme park tickets with its newest promotion.
Visitors who book a Walt Disney World Resort Room and Ticket Package for 4-nights/3 days will be eligible for two additional days at the theme parks for no additional charge.
This package is valid most nights from January 8th through September 25th, 2021, and the tickets must be used within eight days of the guest’s initial hotel check-in.
If you were hoping to book a longer stay, you may also be entitled to two free days’ worth of park tickets with one of the resorts' other special packages.
Walt Disney World is still operating with strict health and safety regulations in place. That said, a return to normalcy is beginning to be seen at the parks with the return of park hopping and some rides reopening at full capacity.
In November, the parks increased the guest capacity to 35 percent, but guests are still required to have a park reservation in addition to their theme park ticket for admittance. Yes, guests are also still required to wear face masks whenever they're not eating or drinking.
2020 was no doubt a wild year for travel in general, and Walt Disney World had to make numerous changes. However, 2021 has us excited about all the new things Disney has planned, especially since the year kicks off with such an enticing offer for guests to score free theme park tickets.
