New Entrance to Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Revealed

Reimagined fountain at EPCOT
Reimagined fountain at EPCOT (Photo via Walt Disney World)

Guests walking into the adored theme park today were welcomed with a brand-new entrance. Gone are all the construction walls blocking the beautiful reconstruction of the fountain welcoming visitors upon their admittance to EPCOT.

Three pylons representing the past, present and future have been erected in front of Spaceship Earth with a surrounding water feature. The Imagineering team took inspiration from the original 1982 fountain while also applying new technologies.

One special element added to the fountain is a lighting feature that has been placed in the middle of the structure to enhance the changing colors. This new element will go hand-in-hand with new lighting components for Spaceship Earth and World Celebration.

New fountain entrance at EPCOT
New fountain entrance at EPCOT (Photo via Walt Disney World)

It was important to the Imagineers to create a structure that recalls the history of EPCOT while also bringing together not only people but also humanity’s connection to the natural world with components of greenery and the use of water.

Be sure to stop for picture-perfect shots of the new fountain – which frames Spaceship Earth perfectly – on your way to one of EPCOT’s famed festivals like the upcoming EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts.

