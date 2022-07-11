Set From New Jordan Peele Movie Coming to Universal Hollywood’s Studio Tour
Entertainment Donald Wood July 11, 2022
Universal Studios Hollywood announced it would add the original Jupiter’s Claim set from Jordan Peele’s new horror movie, Nope, to the property’s Studio Tour.
Starting on July 22, guests at the theme park can witness the elaborate Jupiter’s Claim set, which was carefully disassembled post-production and transported to Universal Studios before being reconstructed on site.
Only visible to visitors who take the Studio Tour, the Jupiter’s Claim set marks the first time an attraction on the tour has opened with a movie release. The horror movie set will be placed alongside other key attractions, such as the infamous Psycho house and the Courthouse Square from Back to the Future.
“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized,” Peele said. “That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of backlot life.”
“Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal,” Peele continued. “It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”
In the movie, Jupiter’s Claim is a family-fun theme park predicated on the history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush. The set was built in Southern California’s Santa Clarita Valley, where it became a pivotal location as the characters seek to investigate mysterious and unexplained phenomena.
The Studio Tour is renowned for taking guests behind the scenes of an authentic movie and television production studio. Earlier this year, Universal Hollywood announced the debut of four electric trams, which are the first to be added to the theme park’s fleet of 21 Studio Tour trams with diesel-hydraulic engines. The property’s technical services department developed the conversion to electric trams.
