Universal Studios Hollywood Highlights Summer Attractions and Events
To celebrate summer, Universal Studios Hollywood announced a series of blockbuster rides, attractions and lands that feature Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets.
To celebrate the success of Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Dominion, the Los Angeles theme park invites guests to experience Jurassic World—The Ride, which brings visitors into the middle of a battle between the Indominus rex and her arch-rival, the Tyrannosaurus rex.
With Illumination and Universal Picture’s newest film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, debuting on July 1, Universal Hollywood will host the Minions at Universal Plaza’s center stage between June 27 and July 17.
In addition to the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride, the attraction also features exclusive experiences for guests, including interacting with a 16-foot Minion squishy and engaging in a specially-created Minion-themed game through August 14.
Universal Hollywood also teased the award-winning The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! ride and the addition of several electric trams to its current fleet to make the park’s world-renowned Studio Tours more eco-friendly.
The theme park also announced the return of The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle, a light and special effects projection display set against the backdrop of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
The attraction showcases the four houses of Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin, accompanied by a special musical arrangement based on original scores from the film series.
This summer also sees the return of the Special Effects Show, a fast-paced and entertaining behind-the-scenes peek at the world of Hollywood movie-making magic. The Special Effects Show will run daily between July 1 and August 14, then weekends only, beginning August 20.
