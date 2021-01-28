Last updated: 08:50 AM ET, Thu January 28 2021

Tickets On Sale for Disney World’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Reopening

Entertainment Donald Wood January 28, 2021

Ski Patrol Training Camp at Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park
Ski Patrol Training Camp at Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort announced tickets are now on sale for the Blizzard Beach Water Park, which is scheduled to reopen on March 7.

Unlike when buying tickets to Disney World, travelers do not need to make a reservation for Blizzard Beach, but the ski resort-themed water park will still be required to follow capacity, health and social distancing protocols.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Star Breeze

Windstar Outlines Sailings Through May 2023 in New Voyage Planner

San Miguel Allende

Mexico States, Cities, Hotels Unveil COVID-19 Testing Options

Hyatt Ziva Cancun

Hyatt Now Offering Free COVID-19 Tests in All Latin American...

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, night, puerto rico, hotel

Puerto Rico Launches Getaway Sweepstakes

While facial coverings are required throughout the theme park, masks are not allowed on water slides or while in the water, nor will guests be required to wear the protective gear when eating, drinking or distanced from others.

“When Disney’s Blizzard Beach reopens, it will operate in alignment with the health and safety protocols implemented throughout Walt Disney World Resort, including reduced capacity, temperature screenings, physical distancing and face coverings,” Disney’s official blog said.

Disney announced that one-day tickets cost $69 plus tax for guests 10 and older, while children three-to-nine years old will pay $63 plus tax. The theme park also revealed guests using Park Hopper tickets will also be able to visit Blizzard Beach.

While the excitement level is growing for Blizzard Beach, Disney World has yet to announce a reopening date for its other water park, Typhoon Lagoon.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Top-selling souvenirs around the world

The Top Travel Souvenirs From Around the World

Disney Releases New Details for The Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

TravelPulse Podcast: President Biden’s New Orders Stir the Travel Industry

Universal Orlando Announces Discounts, Packages for Military Members

Jungle Cruise to Receive Makeover at Disney World and Disneyland

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS