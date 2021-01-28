Tickets On Sale for Disney World’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Reopening
Entertainment Donald Wood January 28, 2021
Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort announced tickets are now on sale for the Blizzard Beach Water Park, which is scheduled to reopen on March 7.
Unlike when buying tickets to Disney World, travelers do not need to make a reservation for Blizzard Beach, but the ski resort-themed water park will still be required to follow capacity, health and social distancing protocols.
While facial coverings are required throughout the theme park, masks are not allowed on water slides or while in the water, nor will guests be required to wear the protective gear when eating, drinking or distanced from others.
“When Disney’s Blizzard Beach reopens, it will operate in alignment with the health and safety protocols implemented throughout Walt Disney World Resort, including reduced capacity, temperature screenings, physical distancing and face coverings,” Disney’s official blog said.
Disney announced that one-day tickets cost $69 plus tax for guests 10 and older, while children three-to-nine years old will pay $63 plus tax. The theme park also revealed guests using Park Hopper tickets will also be able to visit Blizzard Beach.
While the excitement level is growing for Blizzard Beach, Disney World has yet to announce a reopening date for its other water park, Typhoon Lagoon.
