Universal Hollywood Announces Opening Date for Super Nintendo World
Entertainment Donald Wood December 14, 2022
Officials from Universal Studios Hollywood announced on Wednesday that the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World themed land would officially debut to the public on February 17, 2023.
Theme park officials revealed Super Nintendo World would feature the groundbreaking Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities designed to engage the entire family within the Mushroom Kingdom.
The Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride was inspired by the popular Mario Kart video game series and fuses cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track.
Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, travelers will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head-mounted AR goggles.
Along with themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store, the land at Universal Hollywood will be a game-changing addition to the park. From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe and step into Peach’s Castle, they will experience a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play.
The land will also feature Mount Beanpole, a towering landmark that sits at the heart of the land and serves as the entry queue for the Mario Kart attraction.
As visitors wait in line for the Mario Kart ride, they will pass through the hall of medallions and trophies in Bowser’s Castle, where they will learn more about the villain’s calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup.
With the purchase of Universal’s interactive Power-Up Band, guests can deepen their interactions, including keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins and obtaining keys after winning challenges throughout the land.
Guests can beat the four Key Challenges and collect keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant and Thwomp interactive activities to ultimately allow access to the culminating boss battle with Bowser Jr.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS