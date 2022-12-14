Last updated: 12:05 PM ET, Wed December 14 2022

Universal Hollywood Announces Opening Date for Super Nintendo World

Entertainment Donald Wood December 14, 2022

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. (photo via Universal Studios Hollywood Media)

Officials from Universal Studios Hollywood announced on Wednesday that the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World themed land would officially debut to the public on February 17, 2023.

Theme park officials revealed Super Nintendo World would feature the groundbreaking Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities designed to engage the entire family within the Mushroom Kingdom.

ADVERTISING

The Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride was inspired by the popular Mario Kart video game series and fuses cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track.

Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Beaches Negril Firesky Reserve Villas

Sandals Resorts Announces New Cutting-Edge Accommodations in...

The Most Mexico: Central Mexico, Yucatan & Cancún

Get to Know Mexico's Newest Resorts

Hotel Indigo St. Louis Downtown

IHG Reveals Hotel Indigo’s Growth and Projected Hotel...

Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Beyond, Edge Series, Mahahual, Costa Maya, Mexico, docks

Inside Look: Brand-New Celebrity Beyond’s Onboard...

Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, travelers will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head-mounted AR goggles.

Along with themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store, the land at Universal Hollywood will be a game-changing addition to the park. From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe and step into Peach’s Castle, they will experience a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play.

The land will also feature Mount Beanpole, a towering landmark that sits at the heart of the land and serves as the entry queue for the Mario Kart attraction.

As visitors wait in line for the Mario Kart ride, they will pass through the hall of medallions and trophies in Bowser’s Castle, where they will learn more about the villain’s calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup.

With the purchase of Universal’s interactive Power-Up Band, guests can deepen their interactions, including keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins and obtaining keys after winning challenges throughout the land.

Guests can beat the four Key Challenges and collect keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant and Thwomp interactive activities to ultimately allow access to the culminating boss battle with Bowser Jr.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Holiday Highlights 2022: Grinchmas, Tribute...

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Adding New Children’s Roller Coaster

Universal Orlando Debuts 'Great Movie Escape' with Themed Escape Rooms

Puerto Rico Hosts Dick Clark’s NYRE Second Annual Spanish Countdown

Universal Orlando Announces New Villain-Con Minion Blast Attraction

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS