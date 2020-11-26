Last-Minute 2020 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff November 26, 2020
As Americans celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday loom in the distance. Travelers looking to save on future trips have an abundance to choose from with airlines, cruise lines, hotels, resorts and more doling out deals as the biggest shopping days of the year dawn.
Below are the most recent deals TravelPulse has received as well as links for deals we published earlier.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Hotel Deals Around the World
2020 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Domestic Hotel Deals
Cruise Line 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
Tour Operator 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
Airlines
AAVacations
From Nov. 26 to Dec. 9, use the promotion code THANKS2020 when booking on AAVacations to take part in a secret sale. Choose any destination and the savings will be revealed at checkout before purchase. Or, during the same period, get $250 off any package of at least $2,500 or more with a three-night stay with the code THANKS250.
Offers cannot be combined but do apply to hotels and destinations systemwide.
Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways is holding a 2020 Black Friday Fare Sale through 11:59 p.m. PST on Monday, November 30, 2020. Cathay Pacific has seats on sale to more than 30 destinations. Gateways out of the United States are New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO).
Scott's Cheap Flights
Scott's Cheap Flights will be offering a week-long Black Friday sale which kicks off Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and is now offering gift cards.
Car Rentals
Dollar
Customers can save 25 percent off the base rate when they book a future rental on Nov. 30-Dec. 1, on Dollar.com. The offer is valid on rentals picked up through February 15, 2021.
Hertz
On Cyber Monday, Hertz will launch its biggest sale of the year! For 48-hours starting Nov. 30, customers can save up to 40 percent off the base rate when they reserve a vehicle and prepay on Hertz.com. The offer is valid on rentals picked up through January 31, 2021.
Thrifty
Customers can save 20 percent off the base rate when they book a future rental on Nov. 30-Dec. 1, on Thrifty.com. The offer is valid on rentals picked up through February 15, 2021.
Cruise
Azamara
For the first-time ever Azamara will launch its ‘Thank You Sale.’ Here, guests can enjoy up to $1,000 in onboard credit, plus a complimentary two-category stateroom upgrade on select sailings when they book between November 19 and December 5, 2020--a combination between the 2020 ‘Double Upgrade’ offer and past summer promotions. With a treasure trove of applicable sailings that take place from March 20, 2021, to September 29, 2021
Celesytal Cruises
Celesytal Cruises is offering Black Friday all-inclusive cruises as low as $399 as well as a special “Hero’s Discount” providing up to a 30 percent discount to those on the frontlines. The offer is available on select 2021 and 2022 sailings and can be booked through November 30, 2020.
Holland America Line
Holland America Line will join the Black Friday frenzy this holiday season with a weeklong Black Friday Sale that offers a free Wi-Fi package for all new bookings and a special bonus gift card with all gift card purchases. Running from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, 2020, the Black Friday Sale also features complimentary specialty dining, a beverage package, gratuities and more from the current Save Now, Cruise Later promotion, putting the value of the combined offers at up to $2,300 per stateroom.
Riviera River Cruises
In celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Riviera River Cruises is offering deals on 2021 departures of its three newest European river cruise itineraries on the River Seine, the Danube River, and the Dutch waterways and Rhine River. Departures are available from $1,999 per person, based on double occupancy, for standard cabins and suites. Bookings must be made between Friday, November 27, and Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Seabourn
Give the gift of travel this holiday season with Seabourn’s Black Friday sale and enjoy value-added benefits to select 2021-2022 voyages, across the line’s entire fleet of ultra-luxury ships.
Virgin Voyages
Travelers can get onboard credit up to $400 when booking Virgin Voyages this Thanksgiving holiday. Those booking Rockstar or Mega Rockstar quarters receive a $400 credit. Stays in Sea Terrace cabins receive a $200 credit, and Sea View or Insider cabins earn a credit of $100. Book between November 26 to November 30 to take advantage of the offer.
The sale will offer up to 25 percent off Premium memberships and gift cards at a special discount price.
Tours
CIE Tours
CIE Tours is discounting nearly all of its 2021 tours on sale for Black Friday.
From Friday, November 27 through December 4, travelers can take advantage of per person land prices from as low as $980 as well as savings of up to $2,958 per couple in addition to deposits starting at $99 per person.
Collette
Collette has announced the launch of its biggest sale of the year, up to 20 percent off tours worldwide.
Travelers can make bookings for their clients through December 1, 2020, for travel from January 1, 2021, through August 31, 2022, on a wide range of destinations including the Oberammergau Passion Play in 2022.
Use offer code SAVEBIG20 to save up to 20 percent on the land portion of all tours.
Perillo Tours
Available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday only, Perillo Tours is offering $500 gift cards for the price of $250. Gift cards are redeemable for use on future Perillo Tours to Italy, Hawaii or Spain and valid for travel through December 2023. This gift card promotion is available by phone purchase only on November 27 or November 30. To purchase, call 800-431-1515.
Hotels and Resorts
AC Hotel Bridgewater
AC Hotel Bridgewater will be offering a Cyber Monday package that includes 25 percent off a premium King Room, plus a $25 credit in the AC Lounge (lobby bar), a (socially distanced) Porron wine pouring experience-a Spanish-influenced tradition of testing the length of the beverage stream of Cava (sparkling wine) and 2 p.m. late checkout.
The Cyber Monday package will be available to book Monday, November 30, 2020. To book, call the hotel directly at 908-595-9100.
AC Hotel Orlando Downtown
Save 30 percent off the best available rates for bookings November 26 through December 2, 2020. Valid for travel from February 14 to July 31, 2021.
The Alexandrian, Alexandria, Virginia
Travelers can save 20 percent off Best Available Rates at the Alexandrian.
Bookable between Tuesday, November 24th – Sunday, November 30th for Guest stays between Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
AMResorts
AMResorts is offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for those looking for an escape from November 25, 2020 to December 22, 2021. Options include properties in Mexico and the Caribbean and adults-only and family friendly resorts with rates as low as $55 per night. AMResorts properties include Sunscape, Now, Dreams and Secrets resorts.
Andaz
This Cyber Monday Andaz Mayakoba, Andaz West Hollywood, Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino & Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa will be taking place in Hyatt’s new Global offer. Guests receive 20 percent off their stay when they book between November 9 and December 6, 2020, as well as enhanced flexibility.
World of Hyatt members are privy to 22 percent off their stays when booked in the same time frame. This offer is for stays being booked from now until April 4, 2021.
ANI Private Resorts
For the first time ever as part of its Black Friday/Travel Tuesday deal, ANI is offering travelers the chance to receive a $15,000 Flight credit from Private Jet Services and to participate in an exclusive Moet/Hennessy Private Client Tasting and more.
The offer is for travel in 2021. Booking must be confirmed between Friday, November 28 and Tuesday, December 1, 2020. To make a reservation email reservations@aniprivateresorts.com.
Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Hawaii
Enjoy up to 25 percent off room reservations at more than 30 Aqua-Aston Hospitality properties throughout the Hawaiian Islands with promo code Cyber25 on Cyber Monday. Deal valid for stays between November 24, 2020, and December 20, 2021.
Resorts in Aruba
Aruba is offering a variety of deals to resorts, including Divi Resorts, Courtyard by Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Aruba Marriott Resort & Casino and more, offering discounts up to 50 percent off stays.
Biltmore Hotel Miami
Biltmore Hotel Miami is offering Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals including 30 percent off rooms and 20 percent off gift cards. These offers comprise a combined savings of up to 50 percent, where guests can book accommodations for the future and gift cards that can be used at any of the resort’s dining venues, the spa, retail outlets, cabana, or golf during a stay.
Offers start at 5 p.m. Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Booking.com
Booking.com is pleased to offer travelers thousands of deals starting at 30 percent off from participating properties across the U.S. Deals will become visible at hundreds of destinations across the U.S. on November 19th and these deals will be available to book from November 19 until December 1, 2020, for travel through December 31, 2021.
Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas
Caesars Entertainment will feature a variety of Cyber Sale offers for its Las Vegas resorts, including discounts on hotel rooms (25 percent off), attractions and entertainment. On Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday, guests can select from additional exclusive hotel offers.
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Carillon provides the perfect beachfront wellness destination with over $1,000 in savings with this cyber sale. Offer includes 20 percent off one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, daily breakfast for two, $200 resort credit, complimentary valet and two complimentary touchless wellness experiences.
Catalina Island Company
Book your midweek stay at one of three Avalon properties — Hotel Atwater, Pavilion Hotel or Mt Ada—or in Two Harbors at Banning House Lodge & Villas — and save 30 percent on your stay.
Available to book from Monday, November 23 to Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for stays from November 23, 2020, to May 27, 2021.
Cheeca Lodge & Spa, Islamorada, Florida
Cheeca Lodge & Spa will be offering a Black Friday Flash Sale for those looking to escape to a luxurious paradise in 2021. Guests can save up to 30 percent off nightly rates and enjoy $30 per night resort credit on bookings made Friday, November 27, at 12 a.m. EST through Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Travel dates begin in December 2020 and run through November 2021.
Club Med
Club Med is offering “Black Friday Flash” deals at its resorts in the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos. Under the offer, guests receive 55 percent off superior rooms and 60 percent off deluxe rooms and suites. Travelers also receive perks including air credits of up to $600, free stays for kids under age four and free cancellations.
The offers apply to the Dominican Republic’s Club Med Punta Cana and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda resorts, the Club Med Turkoise, Guadeloupe’s Club Med Caravelle (scheduled to reopen December 18) and Martinique’s Club Med Buccaneer's Creek (scheduled to reopen February 6).
Collective Retreats
Starting on Black Friday through the weekend until midnight on Cyber Monday, all Collective Retreats locations will be featuring a 40 percent discount on bookings during the specified dates.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Book one night and get one night free with the Meet Curiosity Halfway Black Friday/Cyber Monday Promotion offered through December 1, 2020. Discounts are valid for travel through February 28, 2021.
Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas
Guests who book a stay through Monday, November 30, 2020, can take advantage of discounts of as much as 50 percent, for any room type throughout the hotel. Offer is valid for stays through June 30, 2021.
Emeline, Charleston, South Carolina
Emeline is giving guests the hand to save 20 percent on rooms and 20 percent on retail Shopping at Keep during your visit. Sale extends through Summer 2021 dates and includes a complimentary space-available upgrade upon arrival. Four-day sale begins on Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort, Dominica
Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort is offering 40 percent off the best available rates along with daily breakfast. Rates start at $289.30 and bookings can be made from November 27, 2020, to December 2, 2020, for travel from December 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021.
Graduate Hotels
Graduate Hotels is offering up to 50 percent off stays between November 30 and March 31, 2020, with code GAMEON. Book November 30 to December 4, 2020.
Great Wolf Lodge
This Cyber Monday, save up to 50 percent off the largest family of indoor water park resorts in North America, Great Wolf Lodge with stays through November 30, 2020, and January 29, 2021, for one day only. Booking window one day only on November 30, 2020, with code CYBER.
The Grove Resort & Water Park
The resort is offering 30 percent off stays in two and three-bedroom suites, one non-motorized activity on Lake Austin and a Splash Pash allowing for four guests to "skip the line" for faster entry to the water park. Rates start at $149 per night. Book between November 27-December 1, 2020, for stays through February 28, 2020. Use the code CYBER20. Refundable if canceled 72 hours in advance.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City
This Cyber Monday, guests can get classic rooms starting at $49 and suites starting at $129. From Sunday-Thursday, BOGO Rooms are just $79.
The Hermitage Hotel
Guests who book between Black Friday and Cyber Monday for stays Thursday – Saturday from January 3, 2021, to March 27, 2021, will receive the third night complimentary, with two paid nights, when they book a three-night stay. The deal will be available from November 27 through 11:59 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
The luxury boutique brand is offering up to 25 percent off Kimpton’s Best Flexible Rate and will donate $5 per night to charitable partner No Kid Hungry for stays booked between November 27, and December 2, 2020, for travel through March 31, 2021.
KOALA
Stay-sharing platform KOALA is offering travelers 30 percent off bookings at select timeshare resorts across the country using booking code BF2020.
The deal is applicable for two-bedroom deluxe bookings at Wyndham Destinations resorts in Bonnet Creek (Orlando, Florida), Nashville, TE, Glacier Canyon (Baraboo, Wisconsin), Great Smokies Lodge (Sevierville, Tennessee), Ocean Boulevard (North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina) and National Harbor (Oxon Hill, Maryland). The deal is available for any booking between midnight on November 30 until midnight on December 1, 2020, for travel through December 31, 2021.
Lotte New York Palace
Launching Black Friday, November 27, the Manhattan hotel will offer up to 25 percent off and flexible cancellation up until 24 hours prior to arrival. The deal is valid to be booked through December 11 with available for stays into 2021. Two-night minimum is required.
Lotte Hotel Seattle
The hotel is offering a one-of-a-kind deal for up to 50 percent off its suites and premier rooms. Save up to 50 percent on rooms and suites. The promotion period is valid for be for five days, November 27 through December 1, and valid for stays through end of March 2021.
Marlin Bay Resort & Marina
When guests book six-plus nights at the resort, they receive 25 percent off their nightly room rates. This offer is for stays being booked from now until May 27, 2021. Travelers should take advantage of this limited booking window (November 30–December 2, 2020) by using the code CYBER25.
Marriott International
Marriott is offering its largest Cyber sale ever, which will begin on Tuesday, November 24. For the first time, at more than 5,000 hotels throughout the US, Canada, and the Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott Bonvoy members will save 25 percent and non-members will save 20 percent on stays.
Melia Hotels International
Save up to 50 percent at various Melia hotels. Select hotels are also offering Kids Stay Free promotions. Book now through November 29, 2020, with 100 percent free cancellation for stays until December 31, 2021.
MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas
MGM is offering the "Save More. Vegas More" promotion. Book a stay through Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. PST to receive 10 percent off and flexible 48-hour cancellation. There are also exclusive, members-only savings for all M life Rewards members. Discounts are valid for stays through December 28, 2021.
Naples Grande Beach Resort
Naples Grande Beach Resort 30 percent off nightly rates and complimentary parking for Cyber Week. Book a two-night minimum stay required for this offer, available to book through December 1, 2020, for stays now through October 31, 2021.
NIZUC Resort & Spa, Cancun, Mexico
Those who book will receive 35 percent off room rates in all categories. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to upgrade to the next room category, will receive complimentary breakfast for two in the Cafe de la Playa restaurant, and will receive one hydrotherapy session for two at the NIZUC Spa by ESPA. Book between November 25–30, 2020, for travel from January 10 to May 31, 2021.
Ocean Park Inn, San Diego
Ocean Park Inn will offer a 20 percent discount for all rooms booked in 2021 on Cyber Monday. Use code CyberMonday2021.
Onefinestay
There is a Black Friday, Cyber Monday deal from onefinestay. Travelers have the chance to save 25 percent off onefinestay's St Martin villas Bamboo and Casa de la Playa, the newest five-bedroom beachfront villa in the Caribbean and receive a bonus $100 concierge credit towards your booking.
Use code CMOFS20 when booking. Reservations must be made before January 1, 2021, for travel between January 2, 2021, and December 18, 2021.
The Pearl Hotel, San Diego
The Pearl Hotel in San Diego, Calif. is offering a Cyber Monday travel deal with 30 percent off the best available rates. Must book on Cyber Monday (Monday, November 30) for stays through March 1, 2021. Use code CYBER30.
Priceline
Priceline is offering more than $5 million in travel deal email alerts and flash sales starting today, November 23 through December 1, 2020 (specific deals below under embargo until 11/23 at 9:00 am EST). These deals do not have an end restriction date so travelers can save now and travel later.
To unlock special discounts and deals travelers can sign up here to become a Priceline VIP member.
Secret Bay, Dominica
Secrets Bay is offering 40 percent off best available rates along with a local rum nightcap delivered to the guest's villa each evening, a 60-minute couples signature massage, private roundtrip airport transfers, daily organic breakfast basket and a daily villa host.
Rates start at $710 per night and bookings for the offer begin November 27 through December 2, 2020. A seven-night minimum stay is required as well as other restrictions. Contact Secret Bay's Travel Concierge at info@secretbay.dm.
Seven Stars Resort & Spa
The resort’s annual online cyber event now extends savings of 60 percent off on travel between January 3 to July 31, 2021, and between November 1 – December 23, 2021; and 50 percent off on travel between August 1, 2021, to October 31, 2021.
stays must be booked between Friday, November 27 and Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Reservations must be made directly online under “Specials” or by phone at 866-570-7777.
Station Casinos, Las Vegas
Guests who book a two-night minimum stay at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa or Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino between Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Wednesday, Dec. 2 will receive 40 percent off suites, $250 in food and beverage credits, roundtrip airport transportation, VIP check-in, butler service and a welcome amenity. Use offer code OUTSIDE20S.
The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, Las Vegas
Book a two-night minimum stay between now and Sunday, November 29, 2020, and receive 40 percent off room rates, free valet and self parking, free cancellation up to 24 hours beforehand. Discount is valid for travel through August 31, 2021. Call 800-998-6937 and mention code SCYBERA.
Tempest Hotel, Tempe, Arizona
Tempest Hotel is offering 10 percent off best available rates for guests seeking winter sun and traveling between January 1 and April 1, 2021. The visit also includes a special welcome amenity and a $10 credit to their lobby bar. This offer is only available on Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020. Call the hotel and use booking code CYBERMONDAY.
Terranea Resort, Palos Verdes, California
Guests may book the best offer of the year with Terranea’s buy-one-get-one night stay (BOGO) on consecutive nights in Ocean View Guestrooms or an Ocean View Suite. Book by November 30, 2020; stay midweek on November 29, 2020, through April 1, 2021. Use promo code: HOLIDAY2020.
Treasure Island–TI Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas
Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer includes: Room or suite night(s), lunch or dinner buffet at Corner Market Buffet, draft beer at Gilley's Saloon and adult admission to Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Valid during select dates through August 2021.
Turneffe Island Resort, Belize
Turneffe Island Resort off the coast of Belize is providing guests with three complimentary nights when they pay for a four-night stay—making it a seven-night holiday in paradise—with this year’s Goodbye 2020 Cyber Monday promotion. The offer is valid for new reservations for January 2021, May 2021, and July 3–December 17, 2021
The promotion will be available from November 30–December 4, 2020. To book, call 800-874-0118 or email info@turnefferesort.com, mention the Goodbye 2020 promotion.
Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort is offering its best vacation package offer ever, save 40 percent on a four-Day, two-Park vacation package with hotel accommodations. Guests can take advantage of this unprecedented offer on Black Friday (November 27) with limited quantities available.
Velas Resorts
Mexico’s Velas Resorts is offering its annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale this year starting November 24, 2020, offering up to 20 percent off rates, complimentary stays for kids, 50 percent off rates for teens and more.
The Venetian Las Vegas
Guests who book a two-night stay by Wednesday, November 25 will receive up to 25 percent off suite rates, plus a $50 food and beverage credit. Guests who book three or more nights receive a $75 food and beverage credit. Discounts are valid for travel through May 31, 2021, at The Venetian and The Palazzo.
Virgin Gorda (BVI) Villa Rentals
Virgin Gorda Villa Rentals has two offers that will be bookable from Cyber Monday (Cyber Week) until Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Wynn Resorts
Guests who book a two-night minimum stay on any available date by Saturday, December 12, 2020, will receive up to 40 percent off select resort rooms or up to 25 percent off select tower suites with a daily $50 breakfast credit. Discounts are valid for travel through April 5, 2021, at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas.
