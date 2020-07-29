WTTC Issues Travel Insurance Guidelines, Demands Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing at Airports
Features & Advice World Travel & Tourism Council Donald Wood July 29, 2020
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has unveiled new insurance guidelines and called upon governments around the world to implement standardized testing facilities at all airports.
The WTTC’s new insurance guidelines were designed to drive the return of safe, healthy and responsible travel and ensure the insurance sector is prepared to support tourists as part of an everchanging landscape.
WATCH: JetBlue Deploys Honeywell's Ultraviolet Cleaning...Airlines & Airports
Los Cabos Mandating Masks in Businesses, Public SpacesDestination & Tourism
NCLH Extends Voyage SuspensionsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Booming RV Market Currently a Bright Spot for Travel IndustryCar Rental & Rail
Delta CEO: We Have to Make It Right With Passengers FirstAirlines & Airports
As part of the updated guidelines, the travel industry will be able to access and understand key information, such as the knowledge of risks, what insurance coverage fits their needs and how to attain appropriate coverage.
The WTTC divided the new guidance into pillars, including operational and staff preparedness; ensuring a safe experience; rebuilding trust and confidence; innovation; and implementing enabling policies.
“Insurance is vital for travelers to have peace of mind and confidence to travel and it is now more important than ever to create confidence for consumers travelling in the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said. “We have worked closely with key players across the travel insurance industry to make recommendations to ensure individual travelers, groups and organizations can feel safe and confident enough to travel, sure in the knowledge they have the protection they need.”
In addition, the WTTC has called upon governments to implement globally recognized testing standards for both inbound and outbound passengers at all airports to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
Officials believe the standardized system at testing facilities would provide health and safety reassurance to travelers, maintain air corridors between countries and remove the damage and disruptions caused by quarantines.
The WTTC recommends that testing must involve temperature and swab tests for all arriving and departing passengers, with only the travelers who test positive being placed into quarantine.
For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS