AMR Collection Rewards Travel Advisors During ‘Amazing May’ Event
With the start of Travel Agent Appreciation month only a few days away, the AMR Collection—one of Hyatt’s largest luxury all-inclusive brand portfolios—today announced the launch of its annual ‘Amazing May’ event.
The celebratory May campaign is designed to reward travel advisors for their partnership and dedication to the AMR Collection’s portfolio. A variety of special incentives will be provided, including a one-million AMRewards giveaway, reduced rates on AMRewards points stays, special Master Agent rates, tour operator incentives and upskilling opportunities to learn about such newly opened resorts as Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen and Dreams Karibana Cartagena Golf & Spa Resort.
"Five years ago, we created Amazing May to show our appreciation for the heart of our industry, our travel advisors," said Mary Ellen Burke, National Director of Sales for AMResorts. "AMR Collection strives to continue enhancing and expanding programs, incentives and resources to better serve these important partners. This year's programming is a direct reflection of that commitment, and we are grateful to be able to show our appreciation for their loyalty."
During this year’s ‘Amazing May’, the AMR Collection is offering the following perks:
— One million AMRewards Points Giveaway: Travel advisors can earn points by attending AMR Collection ‘Amazing May’ webinars, events, in-person meetings and visits, or through participating tour operators. Points can be redeemed for free resort stays or to purchase resort amenities or receive a cash bonus.
— Limited-time Commission Bonus: Participating travel agents and tour operators can earn up to seven percent extra commission at 22 branded resorts, or an extra five percent commission at 41 branded resorts, on Preferred Club bookings made in May (for travel by December 22, 2022) by booking either directly with AMR Collection or through participating tour operators.
— Master Agent Rates and Reduced AMRewards Points for Resort Stays: Travel advisors can book stays at participating AMR Collection resorts with discounted Master Agent rates and reduced-points stays. They can save up to 4,050 points per night on their AMRewards points bookings and up to 25 percent off Master Agent rate bookings.
— Upskilling Sessions: During the month of May, AMR Collection will host two webinars spotlighting new resorts in its portfolio, featuring interactive virtual site inspections and other activities. Agents can register for these webinars at AMRAgents.com.
- May 5, 2022: The first webinar will feature five travel advisors appearing onsite at one of five select AMR Collection resorts. It will offer a first look at the brand’s newest resort, Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen, and feature a chance for participants to win a complimentary stay for two.
- May 26, 2022: The second webinar will be broadcasted live from Dreams Karibana Cartagena Golf & Spa Resort, the first AMR Collection resort in Colombia, and include a virtual site inspection and opportunities to win three-night stays for two.
Travel advisors can also register all of their bookings made between July 1, 2021, through July 11, 2022 (for travel by December 31, 2022) through the AMRewards portal to be considered for the opportunity to attend the ‘2022 Amazing Agents Celebration’, a special event that will be held at Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, December 1-4, 2022. In order to enter, agents will need to submit all of their bookings for the specified period by July 11, 2022.
The ‘Amazing Agents Celebration’ is a prestigious event that honors AMR Collection’s top-performing U.S.- and Canada-based travel advisor partners and travel agent leadership. It’s a multi-day celebration meant to show the company’s appreciation for AMR’s loyal community of travel advisors who sell its products.
The event spotlights AMR Collection’s award-winning brands, which include Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.
Attendees receive complimentary travel and resort accommodations and will have the opportunity to meet and engage with AMResorts executives and the senior leadership team during the event.
For more information, visit amragents.com.
