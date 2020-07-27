Disney World Announces Updated Reopening Schedule for Hotels, Resorts
July 27, 2020
As a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Walt Disney World Resort officials announced updated reopening dates for its hotels throughout the Orlando property.
The phased approach to reopening has been adjusted due to the current environment, with the Caribbean Beach Resort now scheduled to open on July 29 and the Yacht Club Resort on August 24.
In addition, the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa reopens September 21, the Polynesian Village Resort on October 4, the Coronado Springs Resort on October 14 and the Art of Animation Resort on November 1.
Disney previously shared reopening dates the Beach Club Resort and the BoardWalk Inn, but the current landscape has caused the properties to remain closed until further notice while the company reevaluates the reopening timeline.
A Disney spokesperson said the fluidity of the current environment would cause the theme park company to evaluate adjustments to hotel opening dates as needed. The dates are still subject to change.
Travelers who already booked a stay at one of the impacted properties will receive a message from a representative to discuss their visit and possibly modify the reservations to other Disney hotels.
Last week, Disney World updated its official policy to provide further clarification as to which types of face coverings are permitted and which constitute a violation of its rules.
