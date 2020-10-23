First Adults-Only Resort on the Las Vegas Strip to Reopen
The Cromwell is scheduled to reopen as the first adults-only resort on the Las Vegas Strip on October 29 at 10 a.m. PT, Caesars Entertainment announced on Thursday.
The 188-room boutique hotel, which will reopen with Caesars' new health and safety protocols in place, will offer a handful of amenities from the start, including restaurants GIADA and eatwell. The former will be open to guests of all ages while the latter will offer fast-casual service and mobile ordering.
Upon reopening, available bars and lounges will include the Bound Cocktail Lounge, Interlude Casino Lounge and Drai's Lounge located at Drai's After Hours. Gaming amenities will include the newly branded William Hill Sports Book and a slew of other offerings such as Single "0" Roulette; EZ Baccarat; 3-2 Shoe and Double-Deck Blackjack and 100X Odds on Craps as well as The Abbey high-limit slot area.
Guests will also have access to the fitness center and The Cromwell's retail shop Curios as early as next week.
"The first standalone boutique hotel on the Strip, The Cromwell brings an exclusive, elevated lifestyle experience to the destination, focusing on hospitality, amenities and personalized service," said Senior Vice President and The Cromwell General Manager Ken Janssen in a statement. "In line with the boutique hotel experience, we are pleased to announce that we will reopen on Oct. 29 as the first adults-only property on Las Vegas Boulevard, with a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols."
The Cromwell's highly anticipated reopening follows those of Caesars Palace Las Vegas; Flamingo Las Vegas; Harrah's Las Vegas; Paris Las Vegas; Bally's Las Vegas; The LINQ Hotel + Experience; Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; The LINQ Promenade; High Roller Observation Wheel; FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.
