Last updated: 09:58 AM ET, Fri October 23 2020

First Adults-Only Resort on the Las Vegas Strip to Reopen

Hotel & Resort Caesars Entertainment Corporation Patrick Clarke October 23, 2020

The Cromwell, Las Vegas
PHOTO: The Cromwell, Las Vegas. (photo courtesy of Caesars Entertainment)

The Cromwell is scheduled to reopen as the first adults-only resort on the Las Vegas Strip on October 29 at 10 a.m. PT, Caesars Entertainment announced on Thursday.

The 188-room boutique hotel, which will reopen with Caesars' new health and safety protocols in place, will offer a handful of amenities from the start, including restaurants GIADA and eatwell. The former will be open to guests of all ages while the latter will offer fast-casual service and mobile ordering.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
AIDAblu cruise ship

Cruise Lines Banning Passengers Violating COVID-19 Rules

The silhouette of a passenger plane flying in sunset. (Photo via manop1984 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Officials Work to Create Air Bridge Between the US and UK

Frangapani Beach Resort in Anguilla

Frangipani Boutique Resort Plans November 1 Reopening

Beach in Mexico in a beautiful sunny day (Photo via cassiohabib / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mexico Passes Law Guaranteeing Free Beach Access

Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas

Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas to Reopen November 1

Upon reopening, available bars and lounges will include the Bound Cocktail Lounge, Interlude Casino Lounge and Drai's Lounge located at Drai's After Hours. Gaming amenities will include the newly branded William Hill Sports Book and a slew of other offerings such as Single "0" Roulette; EZ Baccarat; 3-2 Shoe and Double-Deck Blackjack and 100X Odds on Craps as well as The Abbey high-limit slot area.

Guests will also have access to the fitness center and The Cromwell's retail shop Curios as early as next week.

"The first standalone boutique hotel on the Strip, The Cromwell brings an exclusive, elevated lifestyle experience to the destination, focusing on hospitality, amenities and personalized service," said Senior Vice President and The Cromwell General Manager Ken Janssen in a statement. "In line with the boutique hotel experience, we are pleased to announce that we will reopen on Oct. 29 as the first adults-only property on Las Vegas Boulevard, with a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols."

Right now, guests can save up to 30 percent on their next stay at The Cromwell with Caesars' Halloween Sale from October 26 through November 2 and the Fall Savings Sale from November 2-23, for select travel dates through September 2021, using offer codes SEMI20 and FALL20.

The Cromwell's highly anticipated reopening follows those of Caesars Palace Las Vegas; Flamingo Las Vegas; Harrah's Las Vegas; Paris Las Vegas; Bally's Las Vegas; The LINQ Hotel + Experience; Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; The LINQ Promenade; High Roller Observation Wheel; FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

For more information on Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Las Vegas, Nevada

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Frangapani Beach Resort in Anguilla

Frangipani Boutique Resort Plans November 1 Reopening

Hyatt Introduces Hyatt Together Digital Focusing on Wellbeing

Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas to Reopen November 1

gallery icon The Most Historic Hotel in Every State

Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Hotel in Cape Town

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS