Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya, which comprises three all-inclusive properties, is celebrating it 20th anniversary with an enhanced selection of features and amenities.
During the past two decades, the resort has welcomed upward of 18 million guests.
Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa debuted in June 2002, followed by Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa and the neighboring adults-only TRS Yucatan Hotel.
On the culinary front, the resort debuted “a new dish, made up of a corn curated salmon filet, mashed cauliflower and seed sauce, which was introduced during the anniversary celebration organized on Aug, 11, at the hotel,” resort officials said.
“In addition, the team of mixologists designed the ‘Izamal’ special cocktail, made from mezcal with hints of pineapple and lemon.”
In all, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya features 14 restaurants, nine of which are a la carte, and 21 themed bars.
New events include painting classes combined with wine tastings, macrame workshops, chocolate tastings and new pool inflatables and jet skis adapted for kids.
“For those looking to relax, the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center has a new selection of massages in palapas, called Jungle Cabins, or the option to enjoy a sauna in temazcales, created to get carried away by the spirituality of the Mayans within an incredible natural space,” resort officials said.
Additionally, the property, which features an animal conservation program, added a melipona bee apiary.
The resort is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of its turtle camp is also celebrating its 10th anniversary and has released upward of 684,200 baby turtles since its inception.
“It is an honor for Palladium Hotel Group to celebrate this anniversary together with our guests and all those collaborators of the Riviera Maya property,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, Palladium Hotel Group’s vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas.
“We hope to continue providing the best experience for those who visit us in this beautiful destination known for providing unique and incomparable vacations.”
