Hyatt Announces 2022-23 Brands Expansion in the Americas
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti January 24, 2022
Hyatt today proclaimed its plans to accelerate the growth of its brands across the Americas and unveiled a series of properties in its pipeline with expected openings through the end of 2023.
In response to continuing high demand for leisure travel, a total of 45 hotels are slated for addition to Hyatt’s brand portfolio during 2022 and 2023, including AMR Collection and Apple Leisure Group (ALG) brands, located in highly sought-after resort, all-inclusive and urban destinations.
Hyatt has also signed franchise agreements and management contracts for hotels that extend into 11 new markets, plus 19 existing markets, scattered throughout the Americas.
“Listening to our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers has never been more important. As we continue in our recovery from the pandemic, we remain very intentional about where the Hyatt brand footprint grows to ensure we're present in markets that matter most to the leisure-focused traveler of today and tomorrow,” Jim Chu, Hyatt’s executive vice president, global franchising and development, said in a release.
"Our pipeline of new properties signals that Hyatt is well-poised to deliver against the demand for more leisure travel experiences in places like Cozumel, Panama City, Punta Cana and South Beach, and priority urban destinations, including Denver, Montréal, Oakland and Memphis, which will welcome the first Caption by Hyatt hotel,” he added.
Aiming to capture current and continued leisure demand in markets that appeal most to its customers, guests and loyalty members, Hyatt intends to broaden its brand footprint this year and throughout 2023—expanding into 11 new markets by opening hotels under the Dreams, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Regency, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands.
Under the leisure travel umbrella, demand for resort vacations and all-inclusive escapes in destinations around the globe has recently risen to prominence, as has consumers’ desire for luxury hotel options in the Caribbean and Mexico. The end of 2021 and the start of 2022 revealed rising demand for leisure travel, with multiple U.S. resorts experiencing record RevPAR highs.
Thanks to its acquisition of ALG last year, Hyatt offers the world’s largest portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts and luxury hotel properties in the Caribbean and Mexico. From 2022 through 2023, the company intends to substantially grow its portfolio of resorts and all-inclusive offerings in the Americas. New openings planned for the next two years include the AMR Collection Secrets and Dreams brands, as well as Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, Hyatt Zilara, Park Hyatt, The Unbound Collection and Thompson Hotels brands.
Strengthened demand for urban leisure destinations was observed during late 2021, so Hyatt plans to increase its presence in high-demand urban locales. During 2022 and 2023, Hyatt expects to open hotels in popular cities across the Americas, one of which will be the very first Caption by Hyatt brand hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. Brands will include Hyatt Centric, Hyatt House, Hyatt Regency, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection and Thompson Hotels.
