Leisure Demand Fuels Hyatt’s Continued Growth Across Europe
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti September 08, 2021
Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into six new management and franchise agreements for hotels in Europe across The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Regency brands. The new arrangements reflect a growing desire among travel consumers and hotel owners for a different type of experience that connects them with their destination’s culture and people.
Today’s news further exemplifies Hyatt’s present growth strategy, which is the significant expansion of its portfolio in Europe by the end of 2023, fueled largely by its independent collection and lifestyle brands. The same approach also led the company to announce its planned acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (ALG) in mid-August, which will expand Hyatt’s European footprint by 60 percent.
Hyatt is anticipating that these six new agreements will increase Hyatt’s presence in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.
“The newly executed agreements highlight the positive strides we are making towards our growth strategy in Europe, and the new projects sit alongside a strong pipeline of Hyatt-branded hotels scheduled to open over the coming years,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, Hyatt’s vice president development, Europe.
“Confidence in the hospitality sector remains high among investors, and we are delighted to collaborate with leading owners and operators who recognize the value and profitability of Hyatt’s entire brand portfolio, with an emphasis on Hyatt’s independent collections, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt brands, and lifestyle brands, including Hyatt Centric. With these new deals, we are asserting our expertise in leisure destinations, reinforcing that Hyatt’s brands continue to resonate and cater to leisure travelers.”
The newly executed deals include:
The Unbound Collection
—The Unbound Collection by Hyatt hotel in Crans-Montana, Switzerland
The luxurious, 41-room boutique hotel Rhodania in the Swiss Alps is expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in 2023. It is situated in one of the most prestigious and well-established year-round mountain destinations in Switzerland with a wealth of sporting options, including skiing, mountain biking, hiking and golfing.
—ll Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence, Italy
A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with AG Group for Il Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence, which is set to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. The 62-room luxury boutique hotel, housed inside a historic building, will become the first Hyatt-branded property in the Cradle of the Renaissance and is expected to open in October 2021.
JdV by Hyatt
—The Tribune Hotel in Rome, Italy
The assimilation of Rome’s Tribune Hotel into the JdV by Hyatt brand will represent a significant and long-awaited milestone in Hyatt’s growth strategy: to bring its brand to the Eternal City. A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with AG Group for the new, upscale 52-room hotel situated just off the Via Veneto, which is slated to open in October 2021.
—A JdV by Hyatt hotel in Bordeaux, France
Fueling further momentum within Hyatt’s independent collections portfolio, the JdV by Hyatt brand is expected to debut its first hotel in Bordeaux, France. A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Alboran Hotels and Hospitality for a JdV by Hyatt hotel in the UNESCO World Heritage Site city, which is expected to open in 2022. Situated in one of Bordeaux’s most active districts, the 147-room property will genuinely reflect the surrounding neighborhood, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the local culture and communities.
Hyatt Centric
—Hyatt Centric Altstadt Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany
Under a franchise agreement between a Hyatt affiliate and SV Hotel AG, the Hyatt Centric brand is set to debut in Germany when the Hyatt Centric Altstadt Hamburg opens in 2025. Joining Park Hyatt Hamburg, it will become the second Hyatt-branded hotel in the city, which is a key international business and leisure destination. Plans place the new hotel on Moenckebergstrasse, one of Hamburg’s most vibrant shopping avenues.
Hyatt Regency
—Hyatt Regency Madrid Residences in Madrid, Spain
Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid is set to expand its current hotel accommodations to include a residential component: the Hyatt Regency Madrid Residences, featuring 22 premium apartments, whose occupants will have access to all of the hotel’s services and amenities. The new complex will be located at Paseo de la Castellana, in the heart of Madrid’s financial center, and near many international businesses, diplomatic offices and embassies.
