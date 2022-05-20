Marriott Adding New All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood May 20, 2022
Marriott International announced the addition of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun to its growing all-inclusive portfolio.
Expected to open in late 2022, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun is owned and managed by Blue Diamond Resorts and will join the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.
The 1,049-room resort will bring a new all-inclusive hotel and waterpark to one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations. The property offers unique entertainment options, such as a theater, bowling alley, water attractions and culinary encounters at a dozen on-property restaurants and nine bars.
“We are thrilled to continue working with Blue Diamond Resorts to add another exciting all-inclusive resort to the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio,” Marriott Chief Development Officer Laurent de Kousemaeker said.
“The Autograph Collection Hotels brand champions individuality with each hotel being a product of passion, making this brand an exceptional fit for this significant project and the other 20 Blue Diamond Resorts that have joined the collection,” De Kousemaeker continued.
Marriott entered the all-inclusive space in 2019 with the acquisition of Elegant Hotels’ seven hotels in Barbados. In 2021, the company announced a long-term agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, to add 20 hotels to the portfolio.
The company currently operates all-inclusive resorts in key destinations, including Antigua, Barbados, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, and St Lucia.
“We are excited for Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun to join Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand,” Sunwing Travel Group President Jordi Pelfort said. “Today’s announcement reinforces Blue Diamond’s position as one of the fastest growing hotel chains in the Caribbean.”
