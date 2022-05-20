Last updated: 09:34 AM ET, Fri May 20 2022

Marriott Adding New All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood May 20, 2022

Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun
Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun. (photo via Marriott International Media)

Marriott International announced the addition of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun to its growing all-inclusive portfolio.

Expected to open in late 2022, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun is owned and managed by Blue Diamond Resorts and will join the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Openings
hotel, resort, bed
Resorts World, Las Vegas, video, multimedia, LED, show, display, entertainment, GLOW

David Blaine Announces First-Ever Residency at Resorts World...

North Beach on Isla Mujeres, Cancun, Mexico

ALG Bringing Secrets Resorts & Spas Brand to Mexico's Isla...

Sanctuary Cap Cana

Playa's Sanctuary Cap Cana To Join Marriott's Luxury...

Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort, Mexico, Yucatan Peninsula, Caribbean Sea, swimming pool

Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort Opens in Mexico

The 1,049-room resort will bring a new all-inclusive hotel and waterpark to one of the world’s most popular vacation destinations. The property offers unique entertainment options, such as a theater, bowling alley, water attractions and culinary encounters at a dozen on-property restaurants and nine bars.

“We are thrilled to continue working with Blue Diamond Resorts to add another exciting all-inclusive resort to the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio,” Marriott Chief Development Officer Laurent de Kousemaeker said.

“The Autograph Collection Hotels brand champions individuality with each hotel being a product of passion, making this brand an exceptional fit for this significant project and the other 20 Blue Diamond Resorts that have joined the collection,” De Kousemaeker continued.

Marriott entered the all-inclusive space in 2019 with the acquisition of Elegant Hotels’ seven hotels in Barbados. In 2021, the company announced a long-term agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, to add 20 hotels to the portfolio.

The company currently operates all-inclusive resorts in key destinations, including Antigua, Barbados, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, and St Lucia.

“We are excited for Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun to join Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand,” Sunwing Travel Group President Jordi Pelfort said. “Today’s announcement reinforces Blue Diamond’s position as one of the fastest growing hotel chains in the Caribbean.”

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Cancun, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, exterior

The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas Becomes MGM Resorts Property

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Test Your Knowledge of Antigua's Verandah Resort & Spa To Win an All-Inclusive Stay for Two

Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Sapphire Services Concierge Platform

Learn What Makes Hotel Xcaret Arte Unique

Karisma Hotels Launches Major Booking Sale

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS