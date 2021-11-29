Last updated: 06:16 PM ET, Mon November 29 2021

Now Open: Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana Is Offering Opening Rates at 51% Off

Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.
Aerial view of Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. (photo courtesy of Karisma Hotels & Resorts)

The new Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana, situated on the sands of the Dominican Republic’s world-renowned Playa Juanillo, opened its doors to guests for the first time earlier this month. Celebrated for its powdery, sugar-white sands and brilliant turquoise Caribbean waters, the beach is also ideally located, just 15 minutes’ drive from the Punta Cana airport.

The resort features 251 tastefully designed guest rooms and suites, available in a wide array of categories, including luxurious ocean-view, beachfront and swim-up suites. But, all accommodations come with their own private, furnished outdoor balcony or terrace, and an opulent bath area, complete with his-and-hers sinks.

“The Azul Beach Resorts brand is known for its luxury, all-inclusive and family-friendly offerings set on some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, and expanding the brand to the exclusive community of Cap Cana is an honor,” said Mario Mathieu, SVP of Business Development, Design and Construction at management company Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “It has been a goal of ours to expand our footprint in the Dominican Republic, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience the wealth of pleasures this amazing resort provides.”

Guests at Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana also enjoy certain exchange privileges with the adjacent Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, which itself opened only at the start of November and is likewise managed by Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

That means that, in addition to the resort’s own four food and beverage locations, guests staying at Azul can access the neighboring Margaritaville resort’s Entertainment Village, where they’ll find additional dining venues, bars and lounges. Immersive culinary options here range from Italian Trattoria to Pan Asian-inspired, smokehouse barbeque, classic steakhouse and West Indian cuisine.

Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana, Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, Karisma Hotels & Resorts
Coastal view at Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. (photo courtesy of Karisma Hotels & Resorts)

Families traveling with kids between the ages of four and 12 will also appreciate the Azulitos Playhouse, which offers a wide assortment of stimulating and entertaining activities daily with full supervision. Parents might take advantage of the hours kids spend at the Playhouse to book a service at the 11,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa, where they’ll enjoy world-class amenities and rejuvenating treatments, including facials and massages. The spa area also features a full-service beauty salon and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana is running an amazing opening rate promotion: guests who book now through December 6, 2021, will save a whopping 51 percent on room rates, good for travel through December 2023.

For more information, visit karismahotels.com/azul-beach-resorts/azul-cap-cana.

Laurie Baratti
