Sandals and Beaches Launch Fourth of July 2019 Promotion

Sandals Resorts
PHOTO: Sandals and Beaches has a July 2019 promotion. (photo via Sandals Resorts)

WHY IT RATES: Travelers booking a vacation at either Sandals or Beaches Resorts can now take advantage of the July promotion. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor

Sandals and Beaches Resorts are excited to announce their Fourth of July 2019 promotion, running now until Friday, July 5, 2019.

Guests who book a Luxury Included vacation of six nights or more for travel now through December 26, 2020, at any Sandals or Beaches Resort are eligible to receive a complimentary round beach blanket for two with a carry pouch embellished with Swarovski crystals and a $250 photo credit.

Sandals and Beaches are excited to offer guests two different gifts they can take home and cherish forever—each providing a sentimental memory of their Luxury Included vacation. From a round beach blanket for two to take on future beach adventures to a $250 photo credit redeemable toward a family portrait to last a lifetime, these bonuses are guaranteed to elevate any vacation experience.

Guests or travel agents must register their booking within 72 hours of creating the booking at https://www.sandals.com/4th-of-july-registration/ or https://www.beaches.com/4th-of-july-registration/.

Please note that this offer is valid for new bookings only, and blackout dates apply.

SOURCE: Sandals and Beaches Resorts press release.

