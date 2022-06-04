Sandals Foundation Aims To Inspire Caribbean Youth Through Soccer
Sandals Resorts’ Sandals Foundation has teamed up with the Netherlands’ AFC Ajax team to launch Future Goals. The program takes fishing nets found in the ocean and recycled plastic waste and creates soccer goals for children to use.
Future Goals began on the island of Curaçao, where Sandals Resorts International recently made its debut with the opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao.
Through Future Goals, the companies are aiming to provide opportunities for local children through sports, especially soccer, which is known locally as football.
“Ajax is on a mission to impact the future of football on a global level, starting with the youth, our next generation,” said Edwin van der Sar, CEO of AFC Ajax. “Together with Sandals Resorts and the Sandals Foundation, we are eager to facilitate impactful football programs for children in Curaçao and the rest of the Caribbean, realizing tomorrow’s opportunities through today’s fun.”
By working with Limpi, a local plastic recycling company on the island, Sandals plans to provide four dozen elementary schools in Curaçao with goals. Along with the goals, Adidas plans to join in and provide more than 600 soccer balls for the children to use.
The program also incorporates plans for an island-wide soccer tournament down the road which will include all the participating schools. There are plans to expand this initiative to other Caribbean islands as well.
“Future Goals brilliantly encapsulates Sandals’ unwavering commitment to empower our islands in the Caribbean through our philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation, and our core pillars of education, environment and community,” said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation.
According to Kevin Clarke, General Manager of Sandals Royal Curaçao, the company was able to deliver the first set of Future Goals prior to the resort’s official opening, which represents the commitment Sandals has to the destination.
“It’s our responsibility not only to ensure that we’re sharing this beautiful part of the world with our guests, but that we’re protecting and preserving it for the locals who make it feel like home to all who visit,” Clarke explained.
The 350-room Sandals Royal Curaçao features a number of “Sandals Firsts,” such as Island Inclusive, the hotel brand’s first off-site dining program, and the Dos Awa Infinity Pool, which offers panoramic views.
To learn more about the Future Goals program, visit www.sandals.com/futuregoals. Those wishing to contribute to the program can do so by visiting https://sandalsfoundation.org/donation.
At Blue Bay Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel, Art Reflects Nature
