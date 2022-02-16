Last updated: 08:39 AM ET, Wed February 16 2022

Cruises Brothers Names David Accetturo President and COO

People Claudette Covey February 16, 2022

David Accetturo
David Accetturo. (photo via Cruise Brothers)

Cruise Brothers appointed David Accetturo, a 12-year veteran of the company, president and chief operating officer.

Accetturo most recently held the position of vice president, sales at the agency.

ADVERTISING

He began his career at Cruise Brothers as director of business development for the agency’s Cruising Free host-agency division and expanded that business from $3 million in annual revenue to upward of $55 million by 2020, the company said.

MORE People
Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Executive Appointments

Dan Coyle, Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Names Dan Coyle Executive Vice...

Windstar Cruises, Windstar Cruises people

Windstar Cruises Hires New Director of Revenue Planning

“Coming out of the pandemic it was critical to find the right person to lead all divisions of the agency, and throughout this difficult time David has proven himself to be just that,” said Steven Gelfuso, owner of Cruise Brothers.

“During the pandemic, David rose to the challenge not only by positioning Cruising Free for success, but by becoming involved in all aspects of the agency, ensuring a strong 2022 and beyond,” added Joseph Giampietro, the company’s chief financial officer.

Fifty-year-old Cruise Brothers is one of the largest and well respected family-owned leisure travel agencies in the U.S., with offices in Warwick, R.I. and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

“David is excited to hit the ground running and secure a great foundation for Cruise Brothers’ next 50 years of business,” the company said.

For more People News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Executive Appointments

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Names Dan Coyle Executive Vice President of US, Canada

Windstar Cruises Hires New Director of Revenue Planning

Charles-St. Jules Named Saint Lucia Tourist Authority CEO

IHG Owners Association Announces 2022 Global Board of Directors, Led by Chair Norman Leslie

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS