Cruises Brothers Names David Accetturo President and COO
People Claudette Covey February 16, 2022
Cruise Brothers appointed David Accetturo, a 12-year veteran of the company, president and chief operating officer.
Accetturo most recently held the position of vice president, sales at the agency.
He began his career at Cruise Brothers as director of business development for the agency’s Cruising Free host-agency division and expanded that business from $3 million in annual revenue to upward of $55 million by 2020, the company said.
“Coming out of the pandemic it was critical to find the right person to lead all divisions of the agency, and throughout this difficult time David has proven himself to be just that,” said Steven Gelfuso, owner of Cruise Brothers.
“During the pandemic, David rose to the challenge not only by positioning Cruising Free for success, but by becoming involved in all aspects of the agency, ensuring a strong 2022 and beyond,” added Joseph Giampietro, the company’s chief financial officer.
Fifty-year-old Cruise Brothers is one of the largest and well respected family-owned leisure travel agencies in the U.S., with offices in Warwick, R.I. and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
“David is excited to hit the ground running and secure a great foundation for Cruise Brothers’ next 50 years of business,” the company said.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience the Mediterranean Like Never Before Aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more People News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS