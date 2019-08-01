Abercrombie & Kent Announces 2020 Around The World Private Jet Trip with Geoffrey Kent
Even modern-day adventurers may need to Google some of the destinations featured on Abercrombie & Kent’s newest Private Jet journey, Around the World with Geoffrey Kent: An Inspiring Expedition by Private Jet (September 30 – October 25, 2020). This one-of-a-kind adventure offers 48 privileged guests the opportunity to discover lesser-known destinations such as Eritrea and Benin through the kind of insider access only possible with Abercrombie & Kent.
“In creating this Inspiring Expedition by Private Jet, I challenged myself to curate a new routing that included destinations I’ve been fascinated with but haven’t had the opportunity to visit, such as Eritrea for its unique architecture; Benin, one of the epicenters of African Voodoo; and Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil, an incredible landscape of white sand dunes dotted with ponds of crystal-clear waters,” explains Geoffrey Kent, Abercrombie & Kent founder. “This journey is not about checking items off a list – it is about discovering new experiences in destinations that most travelers completely overlook and doing so in a way that never sacrifices comfort and style.”
Discover Kanazawa, known as “the other Japan” for its rich cultural offerings, alongside a renowned Japanologist; dine at Ketataisha Shrine, and trace the beginnings of samurai culture in the Shirakawago Valley. Immerse yourself in the natural wonders of Ha Long Bay, then explore Hanoi’s history and hear from veterans from both sides of the Vietnam War. Meet with artisans and specialists at a private exhibit of ethnic textiles at a former royal residence in Luang Prabang. Experience the spiritual side of India with a mediation session among chanting monks in Thiksey Monastery, then witness the fanfare of a Ladakhi polo match. Spend three days relaxing in the Maldives enjoying the activities on offer in these pristine islands. Discover the eclectic modernist and Art Deco architecture of Asmara, Eritrea, home to one of the finest Lombard-Romanesque-style churches outside Italy; join locals at an open-air market and explore the archaeological wonders of the ancient city of Kohaito. Cross the heart of the African continent en route to Benin to learn the secrets of African Vodoun (Voodoo) at an authentic private ceremony, then explore a village on water, commonly referred to as the “Venice of West Africa.” Take advantage of the many active opportunities to explore the white sand dunes and crystal clear waters of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil. Return to New Orleans with a final, festive Mardi Gras-style celebration.
Privileged Access & Personalized Experiences
To travel on an A&K Private Jet Journey is to join an inspiring adventure packed with insider access, fine dining and invitation-only cultural celebrations – each an authentic, unforgettable event beyond the reach of any other travel company. Engage with residents at a festive street party in Hanoi arranged exclusively for A&K and hosted by a celebrity chef; explore Kenroku-en Garden accompanied by its chief landscape designer, followed by a private tea ceremony – the first ever in the garden; and learn the ways of African Vodoun at a private ceremony in Benin.
Personalize the journey with a choice of "Design Your Day" activities, including active outdoor excursions, enriching cultural encounters and relaxing wellness experiences. In Hanoi, guests may choose to cycle around West Lake, meet traditional handicraft makers on an ethical artisan tour, visit a private art collection or learn the secrets of Vietnamese cooking alongside a celebrity chef. In Brazil, explore Lençóis Maranhenses National Park by 4x4, boat or horseback; learn to kite-surf or paddle board; or simply relax on a pristine beach.
Leading the journey is one of A&K’s most experienced Tour Directors, who orchestrates the adventure from start to finish. On the ground, guests travel in smaller parties, each led by a Tour Manager and assisted by expert local guides who share their personal stories and lend insights well beyond any guidebook. A physician travels with the group, while a professional photographer documents every stage of the journey.
Distinctive Accommodations
Accommodations reflect the distinctive character of each destination and offer authentic hospitality. These include the classic luxury of the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, as well as lesser-known gems reserved exclusively for A&K, such as Chamba Camp Thiksey, where luxury tents feature four-poster beds and private viewing decks; Porto Preguiças Resort, the gateway to Brazil’s Barreirinhas region and Matsunomidori Ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn featuring its own private onsen.
Fine Dining & Entertainment
Meals are more than just a chance to dine at the end of the day – they are a feast for the senses, with local entertainment and stunning historic backdrops. Dine in Kanazawa Castle, a privilege normally accorded only to heads of state. Enjoy cocktails and a private dinner at the picturesque Hanoi Opera House and end the journey with a festive, Mardi Gras-style farewell celebration in the heart of the French Quarter. There are also several opportunities to sample cuisine at local restaurants — with A&K picking up the check.
A&K’s Travelling Bell Boy service ensures luggage is waiting in guest rooms at each hotel. Guests may also take advantage of complimentary laundry service, Traveller’s Valet, midway through the journey. Prior to departure, guests can save time with A&K’s White Glove Visa and Passport Handling, a concierge service that expedites visa and passport applications.
Luxury in the Air
Traveling by private jet makes it possible to experience far more than on a conventional itinerary — with greater comfort and ease. Onboard A&K’s privately-chartered Boeing 757 are 50 custom-designed Italian leather seats that open to fully lie-flat beds 6.5' long (79” pitch), each equipped with a personal massage system, 4-way adjustable headrest and lumbar support. Additional seating enables guests to socialize in comfort with their traveling companions. A fully stocked, open bar features top-shelf wine and spirits, in addition to first-class meal service with personalized espresso drinks. A best-in-class in-flight experience is guaranteed by a dedicated cabin crew with a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:7. Amenities onboard include noise-canceling headphones and curated entertainment selected to complement the itinerary.
Abercrombie & Kent was a private jet pioneer, introducing the first Royal Air Tour in 1989. Today it is one of the most experienced companies in the private jet business, having designed and operated dozens of programs on a variety of luxury aircraft to destinations all over the world, as well as custom-designed jet itineraries for multi-generational families and private groups.
For more information, visit, www.abercrombiekent.com/private-jet.
SOURCE: Abercrombie & Kent press release.
