Azamara Strengthens Travel Advisor Partnerships with New Program
Travel Agent Azamara Theresa Norton December 08, 2022
Azamara, the upmarket cruise line focused on Destination Immersion, has unveiled its new trade partner program, Azamara Alliance, to support and strengthen its relationships with the line’s travel partners.
Azamara Alliance has new tools and technologies to create a seamless experience for trade partners with a new booking platform, a more intuitive Azamara Connect portal, and expanded contact center.
“A priority in this new chapter for Azamara is to provide our valued travel partners with the best support and the most efficient experience possible,” said Michelle Lardizabal, chief sales officer-North America for Azamara, in a statement. “With the launch of our Azamara Alliance program, it is our mission to develop opportunities to support our travel partners and equip them with the tools, so we succeed together.”
For the new tools, live training sessions will be hosted in January 2023 with self-paced learning tools to help travel partners familiarize themselves with the new booking platform. Azamara Alliance includes the following:
New Versonix Seaware Touch Booking Platform.
Seamlessly accessible through Azamara Connect, the all-new booking engine has easily accessible features and functionality for travel partners to book across channels over one integrated platform with a 360-degree view of everything. Travel partners can book FIT, plus back-to-back and combo voyages, including cruise, air, shore excursions, onboard packages, and more.
All-New Azamara Connect Trade Portal
The new and more intuitive Azamara Connect will provide on-demand access to imagery, promotions, marketing templates, and tools travel partners may need to support sales efforts.
Expanded Contact Center
To provide faster and more responsive service, Azamara’s Contact Center is doubling their number of agents and integrating new systems for faster answers and information, such as call-back services beginning later this month.
Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion experiences. With a fleet of four intimate ships – Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit, and its latest ship, Azamara Onward – the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world as well as hidden gem destinations.
Azamara aims to “Change the Way You Sea,” through immersive experiences through longer stays, more overnights and night touring. Included in fares are gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program.
For more information, click here.
